The Walking Dead EP Promises 'Satisfying' New Matchups in Season 8

The Walking Dead is lurching into uncharted territory in Season 8. Although the buddy system may remain in effect for Rick & Co., the friends — and, in some cases, enemies — that get paired up will be anything but the same old, same old.

“We’ll see characters affect one another that we haven’t seen affect one another before, or even just thrown together that we haven’t seen thrown together,” showrunner Scott Gimple previews for TVLine. “That’s been really satisfying.”

In other words, when Rick takes off on his next mission, instead of going with Daryl or Michonne, he may have riding shotgun a virtual stranger to him, say, a Jerry or even a Dwight. The next ass that Gregory stoops to kiss could be Jadis’. You get the idea.

“Because of the narrative that we’re following,” Gimple continues, “the story this season is really spread out among all of the characters. And the story shifts quite a bit in single episodes between lots of different characters on a consistent basis, which is a little more unusual for the show.”

What out-of-the-ordinary pairings are you hoping for and/or dreading in Season 8 (which kicks off Sunday, Oct. 22)? Hit the comments.