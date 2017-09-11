After 21 seasons, South Park‘s Randy Marsh is finally going to learn what it means to be white.

Comedy Central on Monday released the first clip from Wednesday’s long-awaited premiere (10/9c), titled “White People Renovating Houses,” which finds Randy attempting to stop a group of white nationalists — those of the “You took our jobs!” variety — from creating chaos and waving the Confederate flag every chance they get.

Per the official description, “protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park, [and] Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society.”

Click here to watch the first official clip, then drop a comment with your thoughts.