King of the Hill Revival: Pamela Adlon Would Love to Play Bobby Hill Again

Would the voice of Bobby Hill jump at the chance to participate in Fox’s announced revival of King of the Hill? In a word: Yup.

“Of course I would!” Pamela Adlon tells TVLine when asked if she’d want to reprise her role as Bobby in the revival. “It would be the greatest thing in the world. I feel I learned so much about writing, and about the way I want to make television… from King of the Hill. King of the Hill is my jam.”

Fox confirmed last month that they’re in “preliminary conversations” with KOTH creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to revive the animated sitcom set in the fictional Texas town of Arlen, which originally ran from 1997 to 2009. Adlon co-starred as Hank Hill’s chubby, unathletic son Bobby, winning an Emmy in 2002 for her voice work on the show — and she just scored another Emmy nod this year for her FX comedy Better Things.

There’s no word yet on what form the King of the Hill revival would take, though, and Adlon jokes that she’s a little wary of admitting out loud she wants to play Bobby again, because she’s afraid that the details will come out and “Bobby’s gonna be a 47-year-old man or something. I’m not gonna get my hopes up… I don’t want to jinx it. I want it to be true!”

