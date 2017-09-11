Black Lives Matter Drama in the Works at AMC From Into the Badlands Writer

AMC is turning the Black Lives Matter movement into a TV drama.

The cable network is developing a scripted series based on the bestselling nonfiction book They Can’t Kill Us All, according to our sister site Deadline. The book, by Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery, looks at how decades of racial bias against African-Americans tie into the recent accusations of police abuse and rioting in Ferguson and Baltimore and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

Into the Badlands writer LaToya Morgan will pen the pilot script for the potential series, which will portray the Black Lives Matter movement through an array of fictional characters. Morgan also served as a writer/producer on TURN: Washington’s Spies, Parenthood and Shameless.

RELATEDInto the Badlands Renewed for Supersized Season 3 at AMC

Lowery’s book, published last November, stems from his on-the-ground reporting in Ferguson and Baltimore for The Washington Post. Along with his colleagues at the Post, Lowery was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for his coverage of police shootings in America.