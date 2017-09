Emmys: SNL Hosts Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle Among Second Round of Early Winners

This Sunday marked Night 2 of the Primetime Emmy Awards‘ two-part creative arts ceremony, ahead of the main event on Sunday, Sept. 17 (8/7c, CBS).

Night 2 of the creative arts event is geared towards honoring the best in comedy, drama and limited series programming. (For a list of Night 1 winners in the animation, variety, reality and documentary fields, click here.)

Keep refreshing for an updated list of notable winners throughout the evening…

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Veep

Outstanding Main Title Design

Stranger Things

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Stranger Things

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Fargo

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

House Of Cards

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Master Of None

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie

The Crown

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or Movie

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

The Night Of

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Shameless

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Westworld

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Gotham

Outstanding Children’s Program

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

More to come…

The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c, on FXX.