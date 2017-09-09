Fred Armisen/Maya Rudolph Comedy Gets Series Order at Amazon

Fred Armisen is relocating from Portlandia to Amazon — and reuniting with former Saturday Night Live costar Maya Rudolph.

The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled comedy, created by Master of None‘s Alan Yang and 30 Rock‘s Matt Hubbard, Variety reports. Armisen and Rudolph will serve as executive producers on the half-hour project, alongside Yang, Hubbard, Dave Becky (Master of None) and Tim Sarkes (W/ Bob and David). A premise has not yet been disclosed.

In addition, Amazon has ordered to series Tong Wars, an hour-long drama from Bull EP Paul Attanasio. Set against the backdrop of 19th Century San Francisco, the series chronicles the lives of organized-crime families who immigrated to the United States and now live in the city’s Chinatown. Acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai is on board to direct.

Amazon has also handed out pilot orders to futuristic single-camera comedy Upload, created by The Office‘s Greg Daniels, and multi-camera comedy Making Friends, from How I Met Your Mother‘s Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The latter marks the streaming service’s first foray into multi-camera sitcoms.

Last but not least is a script order for The Boys, an adaptation of the popular Garth Ennis comic-book series written by Timeless‘ Eric Kripke. Preacher duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are on board as executive producers, and will direct the first episode should it be picked up to series.

