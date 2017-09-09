Emmys 2017: Carpool Karaoke, RuPaul, Leah Remini's Scientology Docuseries, Bob's Burgers Among Early Winners

At last, the Emmys have arrived!
No, we’re not talking about the 2017 Primetime Emmys broadcast — you’ll have to wait until next Sunday, Sept. 17 (8/7c, CBS) — but rather, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are being handed out Saturday and Sunday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Night 1 of the two-night creative arts ceremony is geared towards honoring the best in animation, variety, reality and documentary programming. Among the notable winners:
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time
Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
The Oscars
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
The Daily Show – Between the Scenes
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Outstanding Interactive Program
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
13th (“Letter to the Free” by Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins)
Outstanding Choreography
Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars and Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (tie)
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Hairspray Live!
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Narrator
Meryl Streep, Five Came Back
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Viceland at the Women’s March
Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
LA 92
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Planet Earth II
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
13th
Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program
O.J.: Made in America
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Planet Earth II: Islands
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
13th
Outstanding Special Class Program
70th Annual Tony Awards
The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c, on FXX.