Emmys 2017: Carpool Karaoke, RuPaul, Leah Remini's Scientology Docuseries, Bob's Burgers Among Early Winners

At last, the Emmys have arrived!

No, we’re not talking about the 2017 Primetime Emmys broadcast — you’ll have to wait until next Sunday, Sept. 17 (8/7c, CBS) — but rather, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are being handed out Saturday and Sunday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Night 1 of the two-night creative arts ceremony is geared towards honoring the best in animation, variety, reality and documentary programming. Among the notable winners:

Outstanding Animated Program 
Bob’s Burgers

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance 
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time

Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special 
The Oscars

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
The Daily Show – Between the Scenes

Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Outstanding Interactive Program
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Born This Way

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming 
RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
13th (“Letter to the Free” by Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins)

Outstanding Choreography
Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars and Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (tie)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Hairspray Live!

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Narrator
Meryl Streep, Five Came Back

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Viceland at the Women’s March

Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
LA 92

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Planet Earth II

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special 
13th

Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program
O.J.: Made in America

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Planet Earth II: Islands

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
13th

Outstanding Special Class Program
70th Annual Tony Awards

The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c, on FXX.

