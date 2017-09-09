Emmys 2017: Carpool Karaoke, RuPaul, Leah Remini's Scientology Docuseries, Bob's Burgers Among Early Winners

At last, the Emmys have arrived!

No, we’re not talking about the 2017 Primetime Emmys broadcast — you’ll have to wait until next Sunday, Sept. 17 (8/7c, CBS) — but rather, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are being handed out Saturday and Sunday evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Night 1 of the two-night creative arts ceremony is geared towards honoring the best in animation, variety, reality and documentary programming. Among the notable winners:

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time

Outstanding Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

The Oscars

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

The Daily Show – Between the Scenes

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Outstanding Interactive Program

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

13th (“Letter to the Free” by Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins)

Outstanding Choreography

Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars and Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (tie)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Hairspray Live!

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Narrator

Meryl Streep, Five Came Back

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Viceland at the Women’s March

Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking

LA 92

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Planet Earth II

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

13th

Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program

O.J.: Made in America

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Planet Earth II: Islands

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

13th

Outstanding Special Class Program

70th Annual Tony Awards

The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c, on FXX.