The Greatest American Hero Reboot Lands at ABC... With a Female Twist

Should we start calling it The Greatest American Heroine?

ABC has given a put-pilot commitment to a reboot of ’80s cult hit The Greatest American Hero, our sister site Deadline is reporting. But there’s a twist: Instead of the original’s accidental superhero Ralph Hinkley, the new Hero will be an Indian-American woman named Meera who’s fond of drinking tequila and singing karaoke.

As in the original, Meera will stumble upon an alien superhero suit that endows her with superhuman powers… that she’s barely in control of. Fresh Off the Boat writer Rachna Fruchbom will pen the pilot script, and since ABC gave it a put-pilot commitment, the network will face major financial penalties if it passes on the show, which virtually guarantees it’ll make it to air.

This is a homecoming of sorts: The original Greatest American Hero also ran on ABC from 1981 to 1983, starring William Katt as Ralph Hinkley, Robert Culp as FBI agent Bill Maxwell and Connie Sellecca as lawyer Pam Davidson. It’s probably best remembered, though, for its theme song, “Believe It or Not,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Top 40 charts in August 1981.

