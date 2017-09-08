Twin Peaks' Sherilyn Fenn Books Arc on CBS' S.W.A.T. as Murderous Mom

On the heels of the Twin Peaks revival wrapping its run, Sherilyn Fenn (aka Audrey Horne) has booked a recurring role on CBS’ upcoming S.W.A.T. reboot as the mother of Alex Russell’s character, Jim Street.

While the S.W.A.T. team is working a human trafficking case, Street steps away from the case to do a favor for his imprisoned mother, Karen. A beauty once but now a weary product of almost 20 years in prison, Karen is doing time for the murder of her abusive husband. On the surface, she appears to be a doting mother with nothing but concern for her son. But her true intentions are revealed after said favor puts Street’s life, his career with S.W.A.T. and his relationship with Hondo (Shemar Moore) in danger.

Fenn’s TV resume also includes stints on Shameless, Ray Donovan and Gilmore Girls.

S.W.A.T. premieres on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c. Fenn’s first episode is slated to air in November.