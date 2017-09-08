Scorpion Season 4: Veronica Mars Vet Tina Majorino Set to Stir Things Up

Tina Majorino is going to make some waves on CBS’ Scorpion this season. Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

TVLine has learned that the Veronica Mars alum will be a major recurring guest star during Season 4 (premiering Monday, Sept. 25), playing Florence, a chemist who moves in next door to the team.

Florence does not initially ingratiate herself to Walter & Co, but once she is accepted by the gang, that will cause even more problems. Hmmm. Theories, anyone…?

In addition to her run as Veronica’s brilliant BFF Mac, Majorino’s previous TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Big Love, Bones and TNT’s Legends.

