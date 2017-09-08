Once Upon a Time Casts TURN Alum Meegan Warner as the New [Spoiler]

Another Once Upon a Time princess is getting a “reboot” for Season 7.

TVLine has learned exclusively that ABC’s fantasy drama has tapped TURN: Washington‘s Spies alum Meegan Warner to guest-star as a new version of Rapunzel. The iconic, well-tressed princess previously appeared on Once back in Season 3, first played by Chicago Fire‘s Alexandra Metz. Fall TV Spoilers 2017: Scoop on 35+ Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Warner’s Rapunzel will find herself magically trapped in a tower by an evil sorceress. Feisty and full of pluck, she will do whatever it takes to break this spell and make the sorceress who imprisoned her pay for those crimes.

The Australian actress’ casting represents Once‘s latest canon tweak as it heads into its revamped seventh season. As previously reported, new series regular Dania Ramirez will portray a new version of Cinderella (succeeding Jessy Schram), while Rose Reynolds (Poldark) will recur as a new version of Wonderland’s Alice (played on the spinoff by Sophie Lowe).

Once Upon a Time christens its new time slot, Fridays at 8/7c, on Oct. 6.