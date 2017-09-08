TVLine Items: Parenthood Vet Gets Designated, Arrow Son Cast and More

Kiefer Sutherland, meet your Designated Survivor mother-in-law: Parenthood alumna Bonnie Bedelia.

Per our sister site Deadline, the actress will recur during Season 2 of the ABC drama as Eva Booker, a widow of 20 years and a former secretary to a Department of Defense contracting officer. Eva is fiercely devoted to her daughter (Natascha McElhone) and grandchildren, in addition to being an unabashed fan of her son-in-law, President Tom Kirkman (Sutherland).

Designated Survivor Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on ABC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Arrow has tapped Liam Hall (Lucifer, Camp) to play Slade Wilson’s son, Joe, in a two-parter centered around the man behind Deathstroke’s mask, EW.com reports.

* Showtime has renewed the ’70s-set stand-up comedy series I’m Dying Up Here for Season 2, the network announced on Friday. The ten-episode sophomore season is slated to premiere in 2018.

* Fox Business host Charles Payne will return to his post on Making Money this evening following a two-month suspension, our sister site Variety reports. Payne was suspended in July while the network launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

* ABC has given a put-pilot order to Spirited, a potential new drama starring Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) as a fake psychic who realizes she can really communicate with the dead, Variety reports.