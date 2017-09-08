Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Which Former Agent Is Returning for Season 5?

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will welcome back a familiar face whenever Season 5 rolls around.

Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter during Seasons 2 and 3 of the ABC/Marvel drama, is set to make an encore, EW.com reports. No further details were revealed (of course). Fall TV Spoilers 2017: Scoop on 35+ Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Blood last aired toward the end of Season 3, when Lance and partner/ex-wife Bobbi Morse (played by Adrianne Palicki) — facing the rap for a triple-assassination on Russian soil — slipped off into “the wind” (as they say) after sharing an emotional “spy’s good-bye” with Coulson, Jemma, Mack et al.

As for Palicki, she stars opposite Seth MacFarlane on the upcoming Fox space dramedy The Orville, which has already wrapped production on its initial 13-episode order.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Season 5 on Fridays at 9/8c (leading out of Once Upon a Time‘s “reset” season), at some point after Marvel’s Inhumans wraps its eight-episode run.