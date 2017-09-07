Here’s hoping Roseanne likes the sound of the word “Grandma.”

ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival has hired its first new cast member to join returning vets Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke. TVLine has learned exclusively that newcomer Ames McNamara has been tapped for the series-regular role of Mark, Darlene and David’s 8-year-old son. The casting breakdown for the character describes Mark thusly: “Sensitive and bright, Mark occasionally likes to wear girls’ clothing.”

The kid’s name is, of course, an homage to late actor Glenn Quinn, who played David’s older brother (also named Mark) on the original series. Quinn died in 2002.

In a statement to TVLine, McNamara’s TV mom (and revival EP) Gilbert said, “It’s inspiring to see so much talent at such a young age. Some people are born with abilities beyond their years. Ames is one of those people.”

Casting continues for Darlene and David’s daughter, now-14-year-old Harris (who was first introduced to viewers in Season 9’s 19th episode, when Darlene delivered the baby very prematurely).

McNamara’s hiring comes as efforts continue to lure his TV dad, Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki, back to his former sitcom as a guest-star. “We are in productive talks and are hopeful it will work out,” Gilbert tells TVLine.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour last month, ABC president Channing Dungey assured Roseanne fans that the revival will harken back to the show’s Emmy-winning heyday. “We’ve now heard the broad strokes of the creative for these eight episodes,” she said, “and feel very confident that it is going to be a return to the show everyone knew and loved.”

ABC’s eight-episode Roseanne revival is slated to air in early 2018.