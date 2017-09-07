Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells to Star in Showtime Comedy Pilot Ball Street

Showtime is buying stock in a couple of blue-chip actors for their new Wall Street comedy.

Don Cheadle (House of Lies) and Andrew Rannells (Girls) have signed on to star in the half-hour comedy pilot Ball Street, TVLine has learned. Set in 1987, Ball Street examines what led to that year’s infamous “Black Monday” stock market crash. Cheadle plays corporate raider Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski, while Rannells plays talented young stock trader Blair Shmerman.

The talent is impressive behind the scenes, too: Happy Endings creator David Caspe penned the pilot along with Jordan Cahan (Marry Me), with the two serving as showrunners. Plus, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will direct the pilot and serve as executive producers. Production is slated to start in February.

“When the global economy incinerates itself, people always wonder why. Ball Street is a dream project rising from the ashes of that disaster,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said in a statement. “In Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, we have two of the most dynamic performers in the world today — the question is which one of them lit the match. With Seth, Evan, David and Jordan at the helm, we are primed for the launch of something memorable.”