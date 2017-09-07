Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary: CBS Reunion Special Planned for December

Cue the Tarzan yell! For the 50th anniversary of The Carol Burnett Show, CBS is reuniting the beloved variety show’s star with original cast members Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner for a two-hour extravaganza, appropriately titled The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special.

The star-studded reminiscence, to air Sunday, Dec. 3 (8/7c), will feature not only those o.g.’s plus costume designer Bob Mackie reflecting on their classic series, which ran for 11 seasons and garnered a whopping 25 Primetime Emmy Awards, it will also include A-listers such as Jim Carrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick Jr., Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph and Martin Short discussing the trail that the show blazed for them to follow in their careers.

“What makes me happiest,” Burnett said in a statement, “is that so much of the funny stuff we did still holds up today, and we can share it with generations to come. What a great ride!”

So, which classic skits are you hoping Burnett & Co. will single out? Looking forward to anecdotes about Tim Conway and the late Harvey Korman? Hit the comments.