Black Mirror Season 4 Photos: First Look at Star-Studded Star Trek Spoof, Jodie Foster-Directed Episode

In its fourth season, Black Mirror is boldly going where it’s never gone before.
Netflix on Thursday released first-look photos at two of the anthology series’ upcoming episodes, including “USS Callister,” a star-studded homage to Star Trek. The cast includes Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum) and Billy Magnussen (American Crime Story), among others.
The streaming service also released a picture from “Arkangel,” featuring Rosemarie Dewitt (The Last Tycoon), Brenna Harding and Owen Teague (Bloodline). Of course, the most famous name in this episode is behind the camera: director Jodie Foster!
A premiere date for Black Mirror‘s fourth season has yet to be announced — but do these new photos entice you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.