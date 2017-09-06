Sarah Paulson to Play Nurse Ratched in Netflix Prequel From Ryan Murphy

Time to take your meds… two seasons’ worth of them.

Sarah Paulson is set to star as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest villain Nurse Ratched in a new prequel series for Netflix, entitled Ratched, according to our sister site Deadline. Netflix has reportedly ordered two seasons, for a total of 18 episodes, with Paulson’s American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy set to executive produce, along with Michael Douglas, who produced the original 1975 film.

Ratched will take place in 1947, with Paulson playing a young version of Ratched as she evolves from fledgling nurse to full-blown villain. Louise Fletcher (seen at right) won a Best Actress Oscar for playing Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film version of Cuckoo’s Nest, which starred Jack Nicholson as mental patient R.P. McMurphy.

Murphy will also direct the first episode of Ratched, with newcomer Evan Romansky penning the script. This marks yet another collaboration for Murphy and Paulson, who recently joined the upcoming Katrina season of Murphy’s American Crime Story as New Orleans physician Dr. Anna Pou.

Excited to see Sarah Paulson back in a very different “asylum”? Hit the comments with your first impressions.