Gotham: Rewatch Bruce and Selina's Evolution, From Kids to Crusaders

Gotham‘s Bruce Wayne and Selina “People Call Me Cat” Kyle (played by David Mazouz and Camren Bicondova) have come a long way since the rich kid caught the street rat eyeballing a 500-year-old Ming vase, as seen in this recap video released ahead of Season 4.

Have your Bat-Kleenex at the ready before you press play, because this catwalk down memory lane is bound to make you marvel, “They done growed up!” as the unlikely friends (and fated frenemies) evolve from aimless tweens to young adults on the verge of destinies.

Rest assured, there will be plenty more of the duo’s dynamic to come when the Fox drama returns on Sept. 21, now airing Thursdays at 8/7c. As executive producer Danny Cannon noted during our in-depth Fall Preview Q&A, “You have two independent people going on their own path. Both parentless, both orphans to a certain extent.” But because Selina was left completely alone to her own devices, whereas Bruce enjoys a life of privilege and support from Alfred, “something hardens within her as she ages.”

Even so, “We know there’s always a good side to her that will find a kinship with Bruce, an attraction to Bruce, that we can’t stop playing with,” the EP adds. “It’s just too delicious.”

