Genius Season 2: Antonio Banderas Tapped to Star as Pablo Picasso

Now here’s a pretty little picture: Antonio Banderas will star as Pablo Picasso in the upcoming second season of National Geographic’s Genius, TVLine has learned.

Per the network, the anthology series’ 10-episode second season “will chronicle the life and work of the Spanish painter, one of the 20th century’s most influential and celebrated artists.” Its first season, which garnered 10 Emmy nominations, told the story of Albert Einstein (played by Geoffrey Rush).

“The life story of Pablo Picasso has long since fascinated me and I have so much respect for this man, who also comes from my birthplace Málaga,” Banderas said in a statement. “I am thrilled to work with National Geographic, Brian [Grazer], Ron [Howard], Ken [Biller] and the rest of the Genius team to tell an authentic story of one of the most innovative painters in the world.”

Adds Howard, “Antonio was the natural choice. He, like Picasso, has a no-holds-barred approach to life that will add to the genuineness that we’re looking for. He has such tremendous range as an actor, who I know will bring this brilliant and unconventional artist to life.”

The second season of Genius will premiere sometime in 2018.