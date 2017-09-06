Dancing With the Stars Season 25: Frankie Muniz, Debbie Gibson, PLL and Hamilton Stars Among Cast

How’s this for “A”-list casting? Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse will compete on Dancing With the Stars this fall.

Good Morning America on Wednesday revealed the full cast line-up for Season 25, which also includes Malcolm in the Middle‘s Frankie Muniz, ’80s pop star Debbie Gibson and, as previously reported, marrieds Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The Lacheys have a family legacy to live up to on the dance floor. Nick’s brother/fellow 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey took him the Mirrorball Trophy all the way back in Season 2.

Also competing are Grease Live!-turned-Hamilton star Jordan Fisher, WWE’s Nikki Bella, retired NBA all-star Derek Fisher, violinist Lindsey Sterling and Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen. They join former NFL star Terrell Owens and Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott, whose casting was previously announced ahead of GMA‘s full cast unveiling.

Last but not least is Shark Tank‘s Barbara Cochran, who follows in the footsteps of fellow Shark Robert Herjavec, who competed in Season 20 (and ultimately wound up married to dance pro Kym Johnson. Take that, Bachelor Nation!).

DWTS Season 25 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC. In the meantime, peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see which pros have been partnered up with this fall’s stars, then share your thoughts on the new cast.