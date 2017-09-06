Blood Drive Cancelled After One Season

As goes Heart Industries, so goes Blood Drive.

Series creator James Roland shared on Wednesday night, after the freshman finale had aired on the East Coast, that the splatterfest had been cancelled at Syfy.

“I found out not too long ago, but have been trying to think of a way to tell you guys since I felt it was up to me to let the fans know,” Roland said in a post to his Midnight Grindhouse blog. “Ultimately I decided to wait until after the final episode aired so the news did not taint your experience. It simply didn’t seem right to burst the bubble so early, especially with how the last episode plays out.”

