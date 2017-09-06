America's Got Talent Recap: First Five Finalists of Season 12 Revealed

That sound you just heard was five America’s Got Talent acts breathing a collective sigh of relief.

Following Tuesday’s live performances, Wednesday’s results show revealed which five competitors America chose to send through to the finals, airing in two weeks on NBC — and there were a few surprises in the mix.

The episode began with Chase Goehring, Evie Clair and Eric Jones being labeled “in danger,” and thus eligible for the coveted Dunkin’ Save. (Spoiler alert: At the end of the night, the Save was awarded to Clair.)

Preacher Lawson was the first act officially announced as a finalist, knocking DaNell Daymon and Greater Works out of the running. (“It was just too much gospel,” Lawson said, though he insisted he was joking.) Howie Mandel congratulated Lawson on being “the next comedic superstar,” while host Tyra Banks simply requested an apology for his joke about her forehead on Tuesday night.

Then came an awkward moment: Banks called Yoli Mayor and Johnny Manuel to the front, informing them that one would be sent through to the finals… only to realize she made a mistake. Neither of them will be continuing in the competition! (Simon Cowell did his best to assure both singers that “no one is leaving here a loser tonight,” but after what they’d just been through, I’m not sure either contestant was in the mood for a pep talk.)

When it came down to Darci Lynne and Mike Yung, I think we all knew that the ventriloquist — whose new dummy was still sweaty just thinking back to her night with Cowell — was going to win out. The face-off between Sara/Hero and Billy/Emily, however, was a bit more of a toss-up; in the end, it was the human-canine duo that was sent through.

Things got pretty tense at this point: With Clair in the clear — thanks, Dunks! — the judges were forced to decide whether Goehring or Jones should compete in the finals. Heidi Klum chose Eric (with an apology to Chase), Mel B. chose Chase, Cowell chose Chase (duuuuh!) and Howie chose… Chase!

In summary, the five acts moving on to the finals are: Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne, Sara and Hero, Evie Clair and Chase Goehring

Did your favorite acts make it through? Which elimination upset you the most? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.