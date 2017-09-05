Will Cancelled at TNT After One Season

We present to you a tragedy in one act: TNT has cancelled the William Shakespeare drama Will after just one season.

The axing was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, a day after Will wrapped up its ten-episode freshman season. Laurie Davidson starred as the iconic playwright, back when he was a young aspiring writer just trying to get his plays produced. Olivia DeJonge co-starred as Will’s love interest Alice, with Trainspotting‘s Ewen Bremner playing anti-Catholic lawman Richard Topcliffe.

Will tried to update the age-old Shakespeare story with sex appeal and modern music, but it wasn’t enough to draw a crowd: The show’s double-episode premiere back in July averaged 550,000 total viewers and just over a 0.1 demo rating, while its penultimate hour drew just 315,000 viewers and a 0.1. Midway through its run, it was quietly pushed back to the 11 o’clock timeslot, foretelling its eventual fate.

Along with ABC’s Still Star-Crossed, the riff on young Shakespeare’s life made it onto the latter half of TVLine’s Summer Winners & Losers list, in what was a bad season for the Bard. (Still Star-Crossed was essentially cancelled after getting shipped off to Saturday nights in June.)

Are you mourning the untimely loss of fair Will? Write a sonnet to commemorate the show’s passing in the comments.