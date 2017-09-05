Comic-Con

Courtesy of Fox

The X-Files Season 11: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson to Unveil First Footage at New York Comic-Con

By /

Mulder and Scully are Big Apple-bound — and they’re bringing some cool assets with them.

Twentieth Century Fox Television announced early Tuesday that the first footage from The X-Files‘ latest revival (aka Season 11) will be unveiled next month at New York Comic-Con during a panel featuring series creator Chris Carter as well as stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Mitch Pileggi. The X-event will take place Sunday, Oct. 9 on the Javits Center’s Main Stage.

The X-Files‘ 10-episode run is slated to premiere in January 2018.

Other Twentieth events on the NYCC docket include panels for Family Guy (featuring a first look at Episode 300) and The Exorcist Season 2, in addition to freshman series The Orville and The Gifted.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
ad
 