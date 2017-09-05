The X-Files Season 11: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson to Unveil First Footage at New York Comic-Con

Mulder and Scully are Big Apple-bound — and they’re bringing some cool assets with them.

Twentieth Century Fox Television announced early Tuesday that the first footage from The X-Files‘ latest revival (aka Season 11) will be unveiled next month at New York Comic-Con during a panel featuring series creator Chris Carter as well as stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Mitch Pileggi. The X-event will take place Sunday, Oct. 9 on the Javits Center’s Main Stage.

The X-Files‘ 10-episode run is slated to premiere in January 2018.

Other Twentieth events on the NYCC docket include panels for Family Guy (featuring a first look at Episode 300) and The Exorcist Season 2, in addition to freshman series The Orville and The Gifted.