The Orville Review: Seth MacFarlane's Somber Sci-Fi Dud Crashes and Burns

Consider this a red alert to TV fans everywhere: Are you expecting Seth MacFarlane’s new Fox series The Orville to be a fun Star Trek parody packed with wall-to-wall jokes? Two words of advice: Abandon ship.
Despite what Fox’s official site claims, The Orville — premiering this Sunday at 8/7c — is not a “hilarious comedy.” It’s not even a comedy. Yes, there are a few Family Guy-esque punchlines scattered throughout, but as bafflingly as this sounds, The Orville is mostly a straightforward drama… and not a very good one, at that. Riddled with sci-fi clichés and paralyzed by a grim self-importance, MacFarlane’s shiny new vessel ends up being a colossal dud that not only fails to take flight, it short-circuits before it even gets out of the docking bay.
Set 400 years in the future, The Orville stars MacFarlane as Ed Mercer, who’s finally given a chance to captain his own spaceship. His new crew includes wisecracking helmsman Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), security officer Alara (Halston Sage), an “incredibly racist” robot named Isaac (Mark Jackson)… and Ed’s ex-wife Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), who gets assigned to be his first officer after he caught her in bed with a blue alien. (Yes, like way too many TV pilots these days, The Orville kicks off with a character walking in on their spouse cheating on them.)
Now this set-up might’ve worked as a half-hour comedy, since some of the interstellar gags actually land. (I enjoyed Norm Macdonald as the voice of an amorphous green blob, for example.) But as an hour-long drama, The Orville is downright tedious, with painfully earnest dialogue and melodramatic act breaks that verge on self-parody. Scene after scene lands with a thud, like you’re waiting for a clever punchline that never comes. MacFarlane, and his show, take themselves so damn seriously that they suck all the fun out of space exploration.
I don’t doubt MacFarlane’s sincerity here: It’s obvious that he’s a genuine Trek fan, and we could always use more great science fiction on TV. But The Orville‘s sci-fi plots are either shamelessly derivative — c’mon, Episode 2’s human-zoo storyline was already a plot on both the original Star Trek and The Twilight Zone — or suffocatingly preachy, like in Episode 3, when the birth of an alien baby leads to a long and ponderous debate about gender identity. That might be a worthwhile discussion to have… just maybe not on a Seth MacFarlane show.
Frankly, MacFarlane is way out of his depth here, not only as a dramatic writer, but also as an actor. After making a career as an irreverent smart-ass, it’s near impossible to take him seriously as a dramatic leading man. Palicki was terrific on Friday Night Lights — Texas forever, y’all — but her talents are wasted here on a sorely underwritten character. (Kelly is Ed’s ex-wife, she cheated on him and… yep, that’s about it.) Really, the entire cast is trapped in limbo thanks to the erratic writing, asked to recite heavy dramatic monologues one minute and then crack crude jokes the next.
Fox clearly sunk a ton of money into The Orville; the CGI effects are impressive, even rivaling CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery, also debuting this fall. But those effects, along with the show’s ridiculously grandiose orchestral score, belong on a sci-fi series with some actual dramatic heft. The Orville has all the trappings of a quality sci-fi drama, but none of the substance — and with MacFarlane at the helm, the somber tone just does not compute. I don’t usually try to predict how viewers will react to a given show, but I think a lot of them will be utterly confused by The Orville, and angry at Fox for promising a rollicking outer-space comedy and then delivering… this.
What the hell went so wrong? My best guess: MacFarlane made Fox a boatload of cash with Family Guy, and therefore earned enough capital to do anything he wants, so the network is humoring him by indulging this elaborate Trek cosplay. The Orville feels like a vanity project, plain and simple, and while it might be fun for MacFarlane to run around shooting phasers and playing Captain Kirk, it’s not much fun to watch. Because it doesn’t work as comedy. It doesn’t work as sci-fi. It just doesn’t work at all.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Deadly serious and hopelessly hokey, The Orville is not the Family Guy-in-space comedy you were promised. It’s much worse.
Ouch… thats harsh… From the previews i was expecting something like Galaxy Quest… sounds like thats not what we are getting. MacFarlane has never been a good actor at all… so i guess it shouldnt be surprising.
On paper, this sounds amazing. I was excited for it. But then the previews came out and I was quickly deflated. I’m probably still going to watch, but I won’t commit to a full season if it’s as bad as I think it will be. I’m sure Fox will give stick with it for a while, it seems like they have too much invested. Oh well.
Disappointing. Regardless, I’ll probably give them a few episodes before I make my decision. Maybe Mcfarlane can find a better balance in the writing as he goes. He’s so new to real drama that it’s not exactly second nature. As much as he loves Trek, it’s easier to admire it than do it. And it’s hard to find plot lines for this subject matter that haven’t been well tread by Sci-Fi classics. Well, if it fails, maybe we can get Adrianne Palicki back on SHIELD this year.
They were about to wrap production on the 13th episode (of original 13-episode order) when we were on set in early August. –Mgmt.
I’m glad it’s more drama than comedy. Now it depends on whether the drama is good.
I would like a cross – a nice happy medium.
The interesting thing is that the negative review is based on an expectation colored by the casting and promos. Maybe it’s McFarlane’s fault in that he should have instead positioned himself and the show to make it clear to audiences that it is not a comedy but a drama he is using to make the leap from one genre to another. Instead, he used his established cred as a comedian to sell the show to audiences, which has had the effect of backfiring on him.
I’m going into it with no expectations, so I won’t have any problem enjoying it as a drama or a comedy.
Except FOX has clearly been advertising it as a comedy.
That’s what I said. ” the negative review is based on an expectation colored by the casting and promos. Maybe it’s McFarlane’s fault in that he should have instead positioned himself and the show to make it clear to audiences that it is not a comedy but a drama he is using to make the leap from one genre to another. Instead, he used his established cred as a comedian to sell the show to audiences, which has had the effect of backfiring on him.”
Adrianne Palicki should be a huge star by now, she’s got the looks and her talent shines through when applied right but clearly this is yet another poor vehicle for her.
Sounds like he should have spent more time working on his scripts and less time trying to date his 24 year old co-star Halston Sage.
You’re speaking nonsense about something I doubt you have ANY knowledge about.
Give the rights back to Marvel … I mean, get Adrianne Palicki back on AoS.
@Dave Nemetz – No offense, but do you like ANYTHING?!?!? Every review I’ve read by you trashes the shows. I’m curious, what DO you like? What shows are you watching?
–
I’ll still check this out (I love Seth MacFarlane! – just tell me he sings in one episode?). I hope it succeeds despite you.
The book Red Shirts by John Scalzi is what any sort of Star Trek parody or satire should be based on.Read it,you’ll see.
I was looking forward to this when I thought it was a 30 minute comedy. There’s a space for something like that. But ug, it’s an hour long drama???
Like some other comments, I had this idea that while this was a clear Star Trek homage, that it would be taking a page from Galaxy Quest. And while I am not a fan of most of Seth McFarland’s work, from random interviews and whatnot, I think I like him. I didn’t realize it was an hour (eek) and I didn’t realize it wasn’t more comedy than anything (I mean, Galaxy Quest was actually about thwarting an alien invasion of earth). Right now the Gifted seems to be the only show I am watching of the new ones (I think I decided last night that of the military themed thing, I might choose by watching none of them). I mean, I will struggle through Inhumans for no clear reason other than making sure they don’t ruin some basic truths we have established on Agents of Shield. And really, right now the Gifted has the leg up on the whole thing of FOX having shows overlap but not preparing for that in the tv scheduling and Lucifer is one of those shows that from one week, it seems to have a lot of commercials (to discover later its just forty minutes long) and leaks over the next episode.
I’ll make up my own decision on this one.
To me, it sounds like the reviewer had a bit of cognitive dissonance… he was expecting a screwball comedy and didn’t get that… and when that happened, rather than review the show on its own merits, he just set out to pan the show.
For me, I’m OK with a sci-fi drama that isn’t *so* dramatic, so it sounds like this show might fill that niche.
The review of this show makes it sound like it was written by Brian Griffin.
It really doesn’t matter how this show gets reviewed. One, it is going to get clobbered because of its time slot but two since FOX loves MacFarlane I doubt its ratings will hamper it from being renewed. FOX even with Gotham on this night isn’t going to do any better than they have on this night for awhile. They would be better off putting reality shows on Thurs