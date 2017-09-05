Courtesy of Universal Television

TVLine Items: Mindy Project Reunion Photo, Blindspot Adds Two and More

By /

Here’s a present for the faithful Mindy/Danny ‘shippers: a first look at Chris Messina‘s long-awaited return to The Mindy Project.

Creator/star Mindy Kaling shared a photo via Instagram on Tuesday of the exes in what appears to be a tense moment, with the caption, “Annoying each other again.”

Messina will reprise his role as Mindy’s ex-fiancé/baby daddy Danny Castellano in multiple episodes during the sixth and final season, debuting Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Hulu.

Annoying each other again.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Blindspot has tapped Kristina Reyes (Shades of Blue) and Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) to recur during Season 3, EW.com reports. Reyes will debut in Episode 5 as Avery, a socialite with a complicated past who crosses paths with Weller, while Anderson will play a potential love interest for Roman.

* Megan Carpentier (It) has joined the cast of Hulu’s horror/fantasy drama pilot Locke & Key, based on writer Joe Hill’s IDW comic book, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has added comedian Dulce Sloan as a correspondent, debuting this week.

