Supergirl Recasts Two Key Roles

The next time Supergirl gives us a glimpse into Kara and Alex’s formative years, things are going to look very different.

A flashback in the sixth episode of Season 3 will introduce viewers to a high school-aged Alex, played by The AmericansOlivia Nikkanen, TVLine has learned. When last we saw young Alex, in various flashbacks throughout the first two seasons, she was played by Jordan Mazarati.

The episode sends Alex and Kara on a road trip to their hometown of Midvale, “where they relive a murder mystery from high school that shaped their relationship as we know it.” The dramatic hour is appropriately titled “Midvale.”

As for high school-aged Kara, she’ll be played by The FostersIzabela Vidovic, according to EW.com. In previous flashbacks, young Kara was portrayed by Malina Weissman, now a regular on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Feast your eyes on the new (young) Danvers sisters below. Nikkanen (Alex) is on the left, and Vidovic (Kara) is on the right:

Your thoughts on these recasts? Your hopes for Season 3 (premiering Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW)? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

14 Comments
  1. Cece says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    LOVE THIS! The relationship between these two character is, imho, the heart of this show.

    Reply
  2. heartsleeve310 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    so…. ablonde is playing the young ALex and a brunette is playing the young Kara???? Huh???

    Reply
  3. Um... says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    At first glance, it looks like it should be Kara on the left and Alex on the right, and at a closer look, neither of these should be Kara because Kara has blue eyes…?

    Reply
  4. NOLANOLA says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    Does ANYONE get new comments via email? I check the box every time & keep having to check the article or completely forget.
    SHARE THE WISDOME, PLEASE.
    TYSVM

    Reply
  5. T.W.S.S. says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    My gosh, that headline-photo combo made me very afraid for Chyler Leigh.

    Reply
  6. Rex the Wonder Dog says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    Interesting they cast a blonde with blue or green eyes to play Alex and a brunette with brown eyes to play Kara. Sort of have them mixed up.

    Reply
  7. Adam says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    Solely based on appearances, it definitely feels like the actresses should swap roles.

    Reply
  8. Lynn says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    Wasn’t she just playing a high school student on Glee a couple of years ago? She doesn’t look much older then she did then. Change her hair a little and she could just play herself.

    Reply
  9. 51cards says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    “Key” might be overstating it.

    Reply
  10. Ben Glesner says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    Wow, they look so much like their adult counterparts…

    Reply
