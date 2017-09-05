Supergirl Recasts Two Key Roles

The next time Supergirl gives us a glimpse into Kara and Alex’s formative years, things are going to look very different.
A flashback in the sixth episode of Season 3 will introduce viewers to a high school-aged Alex, played by The Americans‘ Olivia Nikkanen, TVLine has learned. When last we saw young Alex, in various flashbacks throughout the first two seasons, she was played by Jordan Mazarati.
The episode sends Alex and Kara on a road trip to their hometown of Midvale, “where they relive a murder mystery from high school that shaped their relationship as we know it.” The dramatic hour is appropriately titled “Midvale.”
As for high school-aged Kara, she’ll be played by The Fosters‘ Izabela Vidovic, according to EW.com. In previous flashbacks, young Kara was portrayed by Malina Weissman, now a regular on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.
Feast your eyes on the new (young) Danvers sisters below. Nikkanen (Alex) is on the left, and Vidovic (Kara) is on the right:
LOVE THIS! The relationship between these two character is, imho, the heart of this show.
so…. ablonde is playing the young ALex and a brunette is playing the young Kara???? Huh???
I thought the exact same thing
I mean, hair and makeup can fix that (just like they do with Melissa…? Lol). But the eyes…uh…idk how they’re gonna pull that off. Maybe colored contacts. But if high school Kara has brown eyes, I’m gonna be a little mad about it.
That’s exactly what I was thinking! LOL.
At first glance, it looks like it should be Kara on the left and Alex on the right, and at a closer look, neither of these should be Kara because Kara has blue eyes…?
There are things called contacts…
My gosh, that headline-photo combo made me very afraid for Chyler Leigh.
Interesting they cast a blonde with blue or green eyes to play Alex and a brunette with brown eyes to play Kara. Sort of have them mixed up.
Solely based on appearances, it definitely feels like the actresses should swap roles.
Wasn’t she just playing a high school student on Glee a couple of years ago? She doesn’t look much older then she did then. Change her hair a little and she could just play herself.
“Key” might be overstating it.
Wow, they look so much like their adult counterparts…