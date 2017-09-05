Chris Pine to Play Robert F. Kennedy in Hulu Series From Damages EP

Chris Pine is going from James T. Kirk to Robert F. Kennedy: The Star Trek actor will star in a limited series based on the assassinated senator’s life, our sister site Deadline reports.

Now in development at Hulu, the as-yet-untitled project will use Larry Tye’s biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon as its source material. Pine will play RFK, attorney general to his brother, President John F. Kennedy, who later served as a senator from New York and who was killed in 1968 during his presidential campaign.

Damages and Bloodline co-creator Todd E. Kessler will write the adaptation and will executive-produce with Pine, Tye and others. Sony Pictures TV Studios and Overbrook Entertainment will produce.

Hulu dealt with John F. Kennedy’s death — albeit in fictional form — in its 2016 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel 11.22.63.

Pine’s most recent TV gigs include Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Angie Tribeca; his latest big-screen projects include Wonder Woman, the Star Trek films and the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time. The Hulu drama news follows the announcement of Pine’s involvement in One Day She’ll Darken, TNT’s limited series based on 1947’s “Black Dahlia” murder, directed by Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins.