The 100: Meet Season 5's New Big Bad

The 100 has a new Public Enemy No. 1.
The CW drama has tapped Spanish actor William Miller to join the Season 5 cast in a major — and villainous — recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively. Per the official character description, Miller’s alter ego, Robert McCreary, “is a mysterious prisoner aboard the long-distance mining mission sent from our time. A former enforcer from a powerful crime syndicate, his ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes.”
Although primarily known for his overseas TV and film work, Miller was on the verge of breaking out Stateside last year when he landed a starring role in 100 creator Jason Rothenberg’s ill-fated Searchers pilot. As Rothenberg tells TVLine, he and fellow The 100 EP Dean White “fell in love with William [on Searchers] and are thrilled to be working with him again on The 100.”
In other (previously reported) Season 5 casting news, Tasya Teles (aka Echo) has been promoted to series regular, while Clarke’s “daughter” Madi — originally portrayed by Imogen Tear in the fourth season finale — will now be played by Shadowhunters‘ Lola Flanery. Additionally, Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) and Ivana Milicevic (Banshee) have joined the cast on a recurring basis.
The 100 Season 5 will premiere at midseason on The CW.
Kind of sounds like an Arrow villain but either way I’m excited
IVANA MILICEVIC? She deserves her own headline. This has me way more excited about the new season.
They gave her one, 2 weeks ago. Go to tvline[dot]com/tag/the-100 and it’s the second article down.
can’t wait to see a ll the new characters!