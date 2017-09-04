Exclusive

The 100: Meet Season 5's New Big Bad

The 100 has a new Public Enemy No. 1.

The CW drama has tapped Spanish actor William Miller to join the Season 5 cast in a major — and villainous — recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively. Per the official character description, Miller’s alter ego, Robert McCreary, “is a mysterious prisoner aboard the long-distance mining mission sent from our time. A former enforcer from a powerful crime syndicate, his ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes.” 

Although primarily known for his overseas TV and film work, Miller was on the verge of breaking out Stateside last year when he landed a starring role in 100 creator Jason Rothenberg’s ill-fated Searchers pilot. As Rothenberg tells TVLine, he and fellow The 100 EP Dean White “fell in love with William [on Searchers] and are thrilled to be working with him again on The 100.”

In other (previously reported) Season 5 casting news, Tasya Teles (aka Echo) has been promoted to series regular, while Clarke’s “daughter” Madi — originally portrayed by Imogen Tear in the fourth season finale — will now be played by Shadowhunters‘ Lola Flanery. Additionally, Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) and Ivana Milicevic (Banshee) have joined the cast on a recurring basis.

The 100 Season 5 will premiere at midseason on The CW.

 

4 Comments
  1. aha says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    Kind of sounds like an Arrow villain but either way I’m excited

  2. Shasha (@speashasha) says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    IVANA MILICEVIC? She deserves her own headline. This has me way more excited about the new season.

  3. julianna says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    can’t wait to see a ll the new characters!

