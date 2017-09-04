Lethal Weapon First Look: Michelle Hurd Clocks In as the Guys' New Chief

Meet the new boss, definitely not the same as the old boss.

When Lethal Weapon returns for Season 2 on Sept. 26 (8/7c), it will do so with a new chief at the precinct: Michelle Hurd will recur as Gina Santos, “and she comes into our world because Capt. Avery has sort of lost control of these guys,” series creator Matt Miller tells TVLine. “We need someone to play the heavy.”

These exclusive photos are from Hurd’s first episode. “What we find out when she comes in is that Murtaugh is immediately freaked out by her presence, because there was an incident many years ago,” Miller previews. “He explains to Riggs that they were on a stakeout late one night, they were in the car together, and ‘Dancing in September’ came on the radio. They both reached to turn the volume up, and their fingers hit and ‘lingered.'”

That so-called “finger linger” apparently has taken on a deeper meaning in Murtaugh’s mind, because he considers it “a major source of sexual tension that is basically a chasm between the two of them,” the EP continues. “He eventually calls her on it — and she has no recollection of the incident. He has only sunk himself deeper in the hole with her.”

— With reporting by Matt Mitovich