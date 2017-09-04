Grey's Season 14: A 'Jolex' Wedding, Justice for DeLuca and More Wishes

Given the pall that was cast over Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy by everything from Callie’s absence to Alex and Jo’s estrangement — not to mention Minnick’s reign of terror — it was music to fans’ ears when Giacomo Gianniotti (DeLuca) told TVLine that the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 14 was going to be “funnier… sexier… lighter” than its predecessor.
But here’s the thing: We Grey’s viewers are a greedy lot. And, though “funnier… sexier… lighter” is a fine start, we want more. (Besides, this isn’t the first time we’ve been promised “a much lighter tone” — and the last time we heard that, the show flung Callie and Arizona into a bitter custody battle, had a patient attack Mer and killed off Wilmer Valderrama!)
So, while awaiting the series’ two-hour comeback (Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8/7c), we’ve compiled a list of our fondest wishes for the upcoming season, ranging from the starts of new romances to the return of a former favorite. Click on the gallery above to check out our suggestions, then hit the comments with your own Season 14 wish list.
I would be fine with a Maggie/Jackson/April love triangle if it ended with Jackson realizing April is who he’s truly meant to be with…but I thought he already realized that in the episode with his dad (aka Japril: The Sequel). I just don’t see any chemistry between Maggie and Jackson beyond friends (and STEPSIBLINGS!)
Also, I think Mer and Riggs will end up together, probably by the fall finale. There’s a reason Megan is only around for a recurring arc. And yes, please give Arizona and DeLuca new (better) love interests this season! Or, better yet, let’s start giving ALL of these characters some storylines that don’t revolve around romance?
Yeah first and foremost – I want Japril to slowly and surely rebuild their relationship. The Jackosn-maggie thing seemed wrong from the get go and with the chemistry Jesse & Sarah have, I dont see anything replacing Japril least of all a random, weird, ‘shared family’ dynamic that ‘jaggie’ have.
Also Jo deserves a good storyline and real justice to her past and give Maggie a solid relationship worth rooting for.
Meredith to find someone else besides Riggs and Arizona to find a sweetheart aka someone nice lol
Jolex have been so healthy in their first seasons that people called them boring because they actually didn’t fight every two seconds unlike other couples. And right now we don’t constantly see them fighting either, they are ignoring each other. Yes that’s not healthy but if these two were given a chance to have storylines together without constantly inserting third parties into the equation, they have one of the healthier relationships on the show because they have so much common ground. And they were acting like grown ups too until Cristina left and Alex was written like he cared more about his friends than his girlfriend. They also want the same things in life, they both want to marry each other and have a family. They just can’t. And Jo couldn’t tell Alex why because her husband is dangerous and she didn’t want Alex to do anything stupid and track him down. Which he did anyway but at least he didn’t beat up Paul or gave away Jo’s location to him. Their problem isn’t that their love isn’t mature or healthy, because in my opinion when they were still given enough scenes they showed that they could handle their problems and not break up. Now most of the season they get ignored because Alex’s friendships are more important to the writers than his romantic relationship. A wedding isn’t gonna solve that. What do I care if they get married and still get like 2 scenes in 10 episodes? They have so much potential and it all gets wasted, that’s what bothers me.
Stay away Callie, come back Eliza! Who in their right mind would prefer Arizona to be treated like garbage by her ex wife, over Eliza?! Only people who are not able to see behind Eliza’s facade disliked her. The rest of us could see there was a back story for why she’s so insistent on following the rules. And we were right. Besides, IRL you HAVE TO follow the rules at a hospital, or you’ll get fired. People who hate Eliza judge her out of feelings, and not what’s actually the right thing to do.