Twin Peaks Finale Recap: It's Curtains

And it’s over! My in-depth deeper-than-deep-dive full recap of Twin Peaks‘ two-part finale will be up in just a few hours. But to tide you over, here’s a quick and dirty mini-cap!
Cole explains that “JUDY” is actually a code name for an ancient evil force. Then he gets word that Cooper is headed to Twin Peaks. But it’s evil Cooper who walks into the Sheriff’s station. All the residents in the jail cells are going nuts. Frank Truman starts to suspect that something is wrong when the real Cooper calls him on the phone. And then, miraculously, Lucy blows Evil Cooper away. But the fight is not over yet. The BOB bubble comes out of Evil Cooper’s chest and Freddie has to destroy it. It is his destiny to smash it with his green glove. Once BOB is finally dead (or broken into a hundred pieces that disappear through the ceiling) Naido’s head pops off and she turns back into Diane. She and Cooper kiss: turns out she is his one true love!
Cooper tells the assembled people that things are going to change (and he’s not kidding). Cooper, Diane and Cole go into the basement of the Great Northern and Cooper goes through the door. Then the One Armed Man leads Cooper to Jeffries. The tea-kettle that is David Bowie reveals the owl cave symbol is just a rearranged infinity symbol. Then Cooper (excuse me for screaming) goes back in time to save Laura Palmer! He intercepts her in the forest after she jumps off James’ bike. She never goes to the cabin. Her father never kills her.
But something strange happens: the whole world jumbles. This is what Cooper meant when he said things were going to change. He emerges from the Red Room into Glastonbury Grove. Diane meets him. They drive 430 miles into Texas. They go through a portal of some sort. They turn into RICHARD and LINDA. They have sex. Diane (now Linda) leaves Cooper (now Richard). Cooper (who still knows who he is) goes to the “Judy Diner” to look for a waitress. He finds her at home. It’s Laura Palmer. But now her name is Carrie Page (like turning a page in a book, the world whole is different).
Cooper takes her “home” to Twin Peaks, Washington. But everything is different. The diner is no longer the “RR TO GO” diner – it’s just the RR diner. They go to Laura’s house. The Palmers no longer live there. They have never lived there. It’s now the Tremonds. They bought this house from the Chalfonts. If you remember Fire Walk With Me and Season 2 of Twin Peaks, those names are hauntingly familiar. Cooper and “New Laura” are trapped in another world. And the show ends on the most shocking and bizarre and sure-to-be polarizing cliffhanger ever. There must be a Season 4!!!
Again, I’ll be breaking the whole thing down, piece by heartbreaking piece, in my regular recap in about two hours. But first I need a moment to dry my tears, change my pants, drink a pot of coffee, talk to my therapist on Skype, eat a dozen donuts, and scream (primordialy) into the backyard for oh, 45 minutes.
In the meantime, what’s your reaction to “The Past Dictates The Future” and “What Is Your Name?” Grade both the two-part finale and the revival as a whole below and then expand on your grades in the comments. (–Written by M.T. Wentz)
How could that be the end? Episode 17 seemed to be heading somewhere and then in the last hour we have a pointlessly awkward sex scene and long driving montages that led nowhere.. no answers at all.. and no resolution of the Audrey storyline either… what the heck? I feel like Lynch conned me into wasting 18 hours on his bad acid trip.
Couldn’t agree more. Felt at least one resolution was coming, but no. Conned into a bad acid trip indeed. Perfect summary.
I thought that was the brilliance of it. They made us think Cooper was magically going to fix everything by having a conversation with Laura in 1989. Turns out the world had something else in store.
The show went from happy ending to Final Destination
Total let down. If there isn’t a season 4 then this makes the ending of Lost look perfectly reasonable.
Audrey’s storyline was resolved. She awoke from her coma.
Was that…future….or was that past?
So everything with her “husband” and Billy never happened?
Episode 8’s meaning was crystal clear! … Lynch really wants to do a fourth season.
Yep, I’m confused. But if it leaves the door open for more Twin Peaks, I’m all for it!
I loved the end credit scene, so haunting and emotional…..
I hope they bring it back for another season, i did expect a lot more
Agent Cooper wakes up and Lynch drops an Atomic bomb. Boom.
Actually, I’ve decided that it’s a time loop, and they looped it back to the first episode, with the same events occurring under different characters. At least, that’s how the story plays in my head.
Not the first episode. Way back to the past in the days Mrs. Tremond was the young married woman who opened the door at the end.
Has Showtime given any indication that this was only a part of something bigger? I was under the impression that this was to close the very awkward gap that the season 2 last minute cancellation created. So now we wait to see if they can get everyone back again? Wow, thanks for not preparing us. :(
I think Showtime would do some form of a fourth season if Lynch is up for it. They weren’t happy with the ratings, but they understand it is a passionate fanbase so from a business perspective it makes sense to do it if he wants to.
That’s the key part though. It took three years to make this. Not only did a lot of the original actors pass away before the revival, but 3 others did during the duration of the filming (with Albert being the most pivotal).
We’re not going to see a fourth season in 2018 or 2019, but who knows? This clearly took a lot out of everyone involved and it would be a similar issue for a new season based on those final five minutes as the show would need another reboot.
Then why not just finish it? Instead we get a cliffhanger with no promise of season 4.
I am completely satisfied! My imagination is running wild with the future (or is it past?) possibilities? What year is it (the line for season four, episode one!)? I’m glad I don’t have to go to work tomorrow.
Whadda….?
I guess it was about the bunny after all.
Look, this whole season is just a golden dream. The best part is we lived to see it. Be grateful. How many times do you see a dream perfectly created on screen? Cooper says, “What year is this?” I’m asking myself. My life has changed so much. So did theirs and they did it for us. They brought us back and filled us in. Thank you.
After so long, it would have been nice to have some form of conclusion, considering this is slated to be the end of the series; there have been no talks with Lynch on him bringing back the series. We can only hope that there is indeed another season, else all these new questions will never be answered!
Yea, that last episode was just a mess.. what was the point of that sex scene?
My opinion, Lynch thought people would want to see Coop and Diane getting it on, and he decided to show us how trivial a thing that was.
I loved most of the season, some I could have done without, but overall I’m glad they did the Return. However, Mark Frost and David Lynch must have known how polarizing that finale would be. Cooper is back as himself in the town of Twin Peaks and he is there for all of 5 minutes to witness Freddy with his green glove smash Bob into bits and Cooper puts the owl cave ring on DoopelCoop’s finger. And then they decide to not resolve any of the basic storylines that they created for this season – Shelly’s daughter Becky – is she dead or alive? And what about Red? And Audrey is completely absent with no resolution to her cliffhanger from last week in the white room staring at the mirror? It begs for another season, I just don’t think it had enough viewers for Showtime to green light it.
I’m very pleased it’s finally over. I have always been a huge fan of Twin peaks , one of my favorite shows. I was very disappointed and felt overall it was very disjointed. The first time it was exciting to watch with an overall theme of who killed Laura Palmer. I’m not sure what this was.
They all are now in the same dimension where all the Lost survivors went, except ABC couldn’t afford the reboot so paramount (aka: showtime) picked up the tab. Next season sees the return of the smoke monster aka: bob
Great season 3. Confused and disappointed at the finale. The only way to remedy this confusion I’m sure everyone is feeling is to continue to a season 4 and end it making sense!
Audrey unresolver, Sarah and the Experiment still a mystery. Seems like they left it way too open ended for this to be the end of Twin Peaks
My take on the finale: Cooper spoiled everything by preventing Laura’s death. My sister & I always said that was what he was trying to do in FWWM when he told her not to take the ring. Laura was supposed to die. It was what saved her from becoming BOB.
Here you have the horror of what happens when you change the past. Laura returning home meant she was BOB. That was why she was constantly screaming at Dale or in his presence. He didn’t save her. He damned her.
I disagree. Why would Leland tell Cooper to find Laura if he thought she was destined for life possessed?
I do agree with the part about Laura’s death being necessary. If we do get more Twin Peaks, I expect things to look completely different due to the chain reaction.
I got the impression that Laura was sent to somehow do battle with Bob. Or maybe they just like sending golden orbs of pretty girls to Earth after bomb testings … Whatever.
WTF??????? Absolute worst ending of a series since the Soprano’s. it wouldn’t have been bad if there was a season 4 bUT the ratings for twin peaks the return were dismal.
The last hour was reminiscent of Lynch’s Mulholand Drive. Dreamlike. Haunting. I both loved and hated it. With a show like this, what explanation would suffice? I can’t imagine there will be a season 4.
To paraphrase Marge Simpson, “Twin Peaks turned into Mulholland Drive so gradually, I barely even noticed.”