Twin Peaks Finale Recap: It's Curtains

Cole explains that “JUDY” is actually a code name for an ancient evil force. Then he gets word that Cooper is headed to Twin Peaks. But it’s evil Cooper who walks into the Sheriff’s station. All the residents in the jail cells are going nuts. Frank Truman starts to suspect that something is wrong when the real Cooper calls him on the phone. And then, miraculously, Lucy blows Evil Cooper away. But the fight is not over yet. The BOB bubble comes out of Evil Cooper’s chest and Freddie has to destroy it. It is his destiny to smash it with his green glove. Once BOB is finally dead (or broken into a hundred pieces that disappear through the ceiling) Naido’s head pops off and she turns back into Diane. She and Cooper kiss: turns out she is his one true love!

Cooper tells the assembled people that things are going to change (and he’s not kidding). Cooper, Diane and Cole go into the basement of the Great Northern and Cooper goes through the door. Then the One Armed Man leads Cooper to Jeffries. The tea-kettle that is David Bowie reveals the owl cave symbol is just a rearranged infinity symbol. Then Cooper (excuse me for screaming) goes back in time to save Laura Palmer! He intercepts her in the forest after she jumps off James’ bike. She never goes to the cabin. Her father never kills her.

But something strange happens: the whole world jumbles. This is what Cooper meant when he said things were going to change. He emerges from the Red Room into Glastonbury Grove. Diane meets him. They drive 430 miles into Texas. They go through a portal of some sort. They turn into RICHARD and LINDA. They have sex. Diane (now Linda) leaves Cooper (now Richard). Cooper (who still knows who he is) goes to the “Judy Diner” to look for a waitress. He finds her at home. It’s Laura Palmer. But now her name is Carrie Page (like turning a page in a book, the world whole is different).

Cooper takes her “home” to Twin Peaks, Washington. But everything is different. The diner is no longer the “RR TO GO” diner – it’s just the RR diner. They go to Laura’s house. The Palmers no longer live there. They have never lived there. It’s now the Tremonds. They bought this house from the Chalfonts. If you remember Fire Walk With Me and Season 2 of Twin Peaks, those names are hauntingly familiar. Cooper and “New Laura” are trapped in another world. And the show ends on the most shocking and bizarre and sure-to-be polarizing cliffhanger ever. There must be a Season 4!!!

Again, I’ll be breaking the whole thing down, piece by heartbreaking piece, in my regular recap in about two hours. But first I need a moment to dry my tears, change my pants, drink a pot of coffee, talk to my therapist on Skype, eat a dozen donuts, and scream (primordialy) into the backyard for oh, 45 minutes.

In the meantime, what's your reaction to "The Past Dictates The Future" and "What Is Your Name?"