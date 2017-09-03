Twin Peaks Finale
Twin Peaks Finale Recap: It's Curtains

By /

And it’s over! My in-depth deeper-than-deep-dive full recap of Twin Peaks‘ two-part finale will be up in just a few hours. But to tide you over, here’s a quick and dirty mini-cap! 

Cole explains that “JUDY” is actually a code name for an ancient evil force. Then he gets word that Cooper is headed to Twin Peaks. But it’s evil Cooper who walks into the Sheriff’s station. All the residents in the jail cells are going nuts. Frank Truman starts to suspect that something is wrong when the real Cooper calls him on the phone. And then, miraculously, Lucy blows Evil Cooper away. But the fight is not over yet. The BOB bubble comes out of Evil Cooper’s chest and Freddie has to destroy it. It is his destiny to smash it with his green glove. Once BOB is finally dead (or broken into a hundred pieces that disappear through the ceiling) Naido’s head pops off and she turns back into Diane. She and Cooper kiss: turns out she is his one true love!

Cooper tells the assembled people that things are going to change (and he’s not kidding). Cooper, Diane and Cole go into the basement of the Great Northern and Cooper goes through the door. Then the One Armed Man leads Cooper to Jeffries. The tea-kettle that is David Bowie reveals the owl cave symbol is just a rearranged infinity symbol. Then Cooper (excuse me for screaming) goes back in time to save Laura Palmer! He intercepts her in the forest after she jumps off James’ bike. She never goes to the cabin. Her father never kills her.

But something strange happens: the whole world jumbles. This is what Cooper meant when he said things were going to change. He emerges from the Red Room into Glastonbury Grove. Diane meets him. They drive 430 miles into Texas. They go through a portal of some sort. They turn into RICHARD and LINDA. They have sex. Diane (now Linda) leaves Cooper (now Richard). Cooper (who still knows who he is) goes to the “Judy Diner” to look for a waitress. He finds her at home. It’s Laura Palmer. But now her name is Carrie Page (like turning a page in a book, the world whole is different).

Cooper takes her “home” to Twin Peaks, Washington. But everything is different. The diner is no longer the “RR TO GO” diner – it’s just the RR diner. They go to Laura’s house. The Palmers no longer live there. They have never lived there. It’s now the Tremonds. They bought this house from the Chalfonts. If you remember Fire Walk With Me and Season 2 of Twin Peaks, those names are hauntingly familiar. Cooper and “New Laura” are trapped in another world. And the show ends on the most shocking and bizarre and sure-to-be polarizing cliffhanger ever. There must be a Season 4!!!

Again, I’ll be breaking the whole thing down, piece by heartbreaking piece, in my regular recap in about two hours. But first I need a moment to dry my tears, change my pants, drink a pot of coffee, talk to my therapist on Skype, eat a dozen donuts, and scream (primordialy) into the backyard for oh, 45 minutes.

In the meantime, what’s your reaction to “The Past Dictates The Future” and “What Is Your Name?” Grade both the two-part finale and the revival as a whole below and then expand on your grades in the comments. (–Written by M.T. Wentz)

  1. WS says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:05 PM

    How could that be the end? Episode 17 seemed to be heading somewhere and then in the last hour we have a pointlessly awkward sex scene and long driving montages that led nowhere.. no answers at all.. and no resolution of the Audrey storyline either… what the heck? I feel like Lynch conned me into wasting 18 hours on his bad acid trip.

    Reply
  2. NC says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:07 PM

    Yep, I’m confused. But if it leaves the door open for more Twin Peaks, I’m all for it!

    Reply
  3. Ncooke says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:15 PM

    I loved the end credit scene, so haunting and emotional…..

    I hope they bring it back for another season, i did expect a lot more

    Reply
  4. Yaakov says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:25 PM

    Agent Cooper wakes up and Lynch drops an Atomic bomb. Boom.

    Reply
  5. NC says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:26 PM

    Actually, I’ve decided that it’s a time loop, and they looped it back to the first episode, with the same events occurring under different characters. At least, that’s how the story plays in my head.

    Reply
  6. Michael Littlefield says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:27 PM

    Has Showtime given any indication that this was only a part of something bigger? I was under the impression that this was to close the very awkward gap that the season 2 last minute cancellation created. So now we wait to see if they can get everyone back again? Wow, thanks for not preparing us. :(

    Reply
    • kevinlawrencecantor says:
      September 3, 2017 at 7:50 PM

      I think Showtime would do some form of a fourth season if Lynch is up for it. They weren’t happy with the ratings, but they understand it is a passionate fanbase so from a business perspective it makes sense to do it if he wants to.

      That’s the key part though. It took three years to make this. Not only did a lot of the original actors pass away before the revival, but 3 others did during the duration of the filming (with Albert being the most pivotal).

      We’re not going to see a fourth season in 2018 or 2019, but who knows? This clearly took a lot out of everyone involved and it would be a similar issue for a new season based on those final five minutes as the show would need another reboot.

      Reply
  7. TV Gord says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:28 PM

    I am completely satisfied! My imagination is running wild with the future (or is it past?) possibilities? What year is it (the line for season four, episode one!)? I’m glad I don’t have to go to work tomorrow.

    Reply
  8. Carlo says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:29 PM

    Whadda….?

    Reply
  9. Bob says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:29 PM

    I guess it was about the bunny after all.

    Reply
  10. Bill says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    Look, this whole season is just a golden dream. The best part is we lived to see it. Be grateful. How many times do you see a dream perfectly created on screen? Cooper says, “What year is this?” I’m asking myself. My life has changed so much. So did theirs and they did it for us. They brought us back and filled us in. Thank you.

    Reply
  11. Joe says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:32 PM

    After so long, it would have been nice to have some form of conclusion, considering this is slated to be the end of the series; there have been no talks with Lynch on him bringing back the series. We can only hope that there is indeed another season, else all these new questions will never be answered!

    Reply
  12. Ken says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:34 PM

    I loved most of the season, some I could have done without, but overall I’m glad they did the Return. However, Mark Frost and David Lynch must have known how polarizing that finale would be. Cooper is back as himself in the town of Twin Peaks and he is there for all of 5 minutes to witness Freddy with his green glove smash Bob into bits and Cooper puts the owl cave ring on DoopelCoop’s finger. And then they decide to not resolve any of the basic storylines that they created for this season – Shelly’s daughter Becky – is she dead or alive? And what about Red? And Audrey is completely absent with no resolution to her cliffhanger from last week in the white room staring at the mirror? It begs for another season, I just don’t think it had enough viewers for Showtime to green light it.

    Reply
  13. Christine says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:36 PM

    I’m very pleased it’s finally over. I have always been a huge fan of Twin peaks , one of my favorite shows. I was very disappointed and felt overall it was very disjointed. The first time it was exciting to watch with an overall theme of who killed Laura Palmer. I’m not sure what this was.

    Reply
  14. Dougie's Doppleganger says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:44 PM

    They all are now in the same dimension where all the Lost survivors went, except ABC couldn’t afford the reboot so paramount (aka: showtime) picked up the tab. Next season sees the return of the smoke monster aka: bob

    Reply
  15. raiders751 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:48 PM

    Great season 3. Confused and disappointed at the finale. The only way to remedy this confusion I’m sure everyone is feeling is to continue to a season 4 and end it making sense!

    Reply
  16. Jeremy aleksich says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:49 PM

    Audrey unresolver, Sarah and the Experiment still a mystery. Seems like they left it way too open ended for this to be the end of Twin Peaks

    Reply
  17. selphiealmasy8 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:49 PM

    My take on the finale: Cooper spoiled everything by preventing Laura’s death. My sister & I always said that was what he was trying to do in FWWM when he told her not to take the ring. Laura was supposed to die. It was what saved her from becoming BOB.

    Here you have the horror of what happens when you change the past. Laura returning home meant she was BOB. That was why she was constantly screaming at Dale or in his presence. He didn’t save her. He damned her.

    Reply
    • kevinlawrencecantor says:
      September 3, 2017 at 7:57 PM

      I disagree. Why would Leland tell Cooper to find Laura if he thought she was destined for life possessed?

      I do agree with the part about Laura’s death being necessary. If we do get more Twin Peaks, I expect things to look completely different due to the chain reaction.

      Reply
      • Bob says:
        September 3, 2017 at 8:08 PM

        I got the impression that Laura was sent to somehow do battle with Bob. Or maybe they just like sending golden orbs of pretty girls to Earth after bomb testings … Whatever.

        Reply
  18. mademan says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    WTF??????? Absolute worst ending of a series since the Soprano’s. it wouldn’t have been bad if there was a season 4 bUT the ratings for twin peaks the return were dismal.

    Reply
  19. eric says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:24 PM

    The last hour was reminiscent of Lynch’s Mulholand Drive. Dreamlike. Haunting. I both loved and hated it. With a show like this, what explanation would suffice? I can’t imagine there will be a season 4.

    Reply
  20. Michael Sacal says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:24 PM

    To paraphrase Marge Simpson, “Twin Peaks turned into Mulholland Drive so gradually, I barely even noticed.”

    Reply
