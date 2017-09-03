Teen Wolf Recap: A Kiss After (Almost) Dying

A relationship and a life remain in question after Sunday’s romantic-yet-deadly episode of Teen Wolf.

Let’s start from the beginning: The plan was for Liam and Theo to make the hunters think the entire pack was hiding out at the zoo, so that the A-team (Scott, Malia and Lydia) could infiltrate the hunters’ base and make off with their ammo. It sounded simple enough… which means it was doomed from the start.

Upon entering the armory, Scott and Malia discovered that the hunters took all of their artillery with them. And when they managed to track down Zhang and Tierney, the were-napped duo we met earlier, they triggered the security system, locking them inside and cutting off their oxygen supply. (Important piece of mythology here: Werewolves need oxygen to breathe.) The one good thing about Scott and Malia being trapped in close quarters, however, is that… well… it forced them to get close! I particularly enjoyed when they inadvertently ended up on top of one another while avoiding the censors. (“This is…” / “Uncomfortable?” / “No.” / “Yeah.”)

Of course, once the situation became dire, there was nothing cute about Scott and Malia running out of air. “I was supposed to go to France,” she told Scott during a particularly desperate moment. “I’m 18. I haven’t been anywhere. There are still so many things I want to do. I don’t want to die here. Not here. Not like this.” Aaaaand cue the hand holding. (OK, I guess the situation was still cute.)

Thanks to an eleventh-hour assist from Lydia’s powerful pipes, Scott and Malia were able to escape the armory with their lungs in tact. And upon returning to Chez McCall, they enjoyed a celebratory smooch. “Remember what I said out there, when the air was running out?” Malia said to Scott. “I mean about all of the things I haven’t done, and all of the things I still want to do? Well, this is one of them.” Aaaaand cue the kiss. (Meanwhile, Stiles just got really angry and he doesn’t know why.)

Unfortunately, Scott and Malia’s revelry was short-lived. After Scott’s dad revealed that Gerard gave the hunters’ M.I.A. weaponry to the scared people of Beacon Hills, someone opened fire, sending a barrage of bullets through the windows of Scott’s house. And someone (Melissa?) got shot.

Elsewhere this week…

* Theo and Liam have been sharing a surprising amount of screen time this season, and this week’s episode only further proved what an entertaining duo they make — even if they’d rather be fighting alongside anyone else. And I like that Theo seemed genuinely concerned about Liam’s fear being fueled by the Anuk Ite, which in turn made him angrier. Could they be forming… a friendship?

* I like that Teen Wolf brought the nemetons back… even if only to explain why Gerard and his hunters are shifting their sights to a more global perspective. (That also explains why Jackson and Ethan get hunted in London!)

Your thoughts on this week’s episode? Hopes for the few remaining episodes of the series? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.