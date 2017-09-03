Once Upon a Time First Look: Tiana Is a Princess With a Mission (and Enemies!)

ABC’s Once Upon a Time adds a new princess to its royal ranks when Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox makes her debut as Tiana — and TVLine has a first look at her arrival.

In Season 7’s third episode, “The Garden of Forking Paths,” Cox first appears as the Princess and the Frog heroine, but the circumstances under which she makes the acquaintance of Henry Mills (played by Andrew J. West), the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) and Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) could probably be better. Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“We meet Tiana in a fairy tale realm in turmoil,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis tell TVLine. “She’s a princess with a mission — to restore freedom to her people.”

Judging by the photo above, however, Tiana and this season’s new version of Cinderella (Devious Maids‘ Dania Ramirez) are already allies.

“Tiana’s most defining characteristic is her strength,” say the Once creators. “She’s been through a lot when we meet her, but she never wavers even when doubting oneself would seem to be the most logical, and safe, course of action.

“She has her share of enemies,” they add, “but that goes with the territory when one is fighting for a just cause.”

Cast in July amid a flurry of Season 7 additions (including Ramirez, Burn Notice‘s Gabrielle Anwar and Reign‘s Adelaide Kane), Cox was recently promoted from recurring to series regular. Additionally, Riverdale‘s Robin Givens is set to guest-star as Tiana’s mother Eudora, a benevolent noblewoman now facing financial disaster.

Once Upon a Time christens its new time slot, Fridays at 8/7c, on Oct. 6.

