Once Upon a Time First Look: Tiana Is a Princess With a Mission (and Enemies!)

ABC’s Once Upon a Time adds a new princess to its royal ranks when Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox makes her debut as Tiana — and TVLine has a first look at her arrival.
In Season 7’s third episode, “The Garden of Forking Paths,” Cox first appears as the Princess and the Frog heroine, but the circumstances under which she makes the acquaintance of Henry Mills (played by Andrew J. West), the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) and Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) could probably be better.
“We meet Tiana in a fairy tale realm in turmoil,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis tell TVLine. “She’s a princess with a mission — to restore freedom to her people.”
Judging by the photo above, however, Tiana and this season’s new version of Cinderella (Devious Maids‘ Dania Ramirez) are already allies.
“Tiana’s most defining characteristic is her strength,” say the Once creators. “She’s been through a lot when we meet her, but she never wavers even when doubting oneself would seem to be the most logical, and safe, course of action.
“She has her share of enemies,” they add, “but that goes with the territory when one is fighting for a just cause.”
Cast in July amid a flurry of Season 7 additions (including Ramirez, Burn Notice‘s Gabrielle Anwar and Reign‘s Adelaide Kane), Cox was recently promoted from recurring to series regular. Additionally, Riverdale‘s Robin Givens is set to guest-star as Tiana’s mother Eudora, a benevolent noblewoman now facing financial disaster.
Once Upon a Time christens its new time slot, Fridays at 8/7c, on Oct. 6.
Did the writers bother watching The Princess and the Frog? Tiana lived in 1920s New Orleans, not some Medieval kingdom, and her mom wasn’t royalty.
Yeah, I was gonna say the same thing. This is absurd. Why make such a radical change?
That said, MAYBE this version of Tiana is based on an alternate version of the Princess & The Frog in which Tiana is royalty in a Medieval kingdom, which seems to be the point of the season, to present alternate versions of well-known fairy tales.
OUAT seems to be implementing the same sort of gimmick seen in The Flash in the form of the multiverse and altered versions of Prankster, Henry Allen, Caitlin Snow, Vibe/Reverb, and others.
It IS disapointing because I was looking forward to a live-action version of Princess & The Frog, with the 1920’s setting and all that entailed.
Are you new to OUAT……?
“The Frog Prince” which “The Princess and the Frog” is taken from was written many years before 1920 by the Brothers Grimm.
But in that version the princess was not portrayed like Tiana was in the animated adaptation. But yeah, this could be just that, using the original and combining it with aspects of the animated movie to portray a different iteration of the same thing, which seems to be the point of the season.
It’s like watching Mirror, Mirror in which Roberts played one version of the Evil Queen, and watching Snow White & The Huntsman in which Theron played another version of the Evil Queen, and watching Snow White: A Tale of Terror, in which Weaver played yet another version of the queen.
That’s what I think this season is doing based on the promos we’ve seen.
And yet the description provided bears no resemblance whatsoever to the Grimms version either, other than Tiana being royalty. Pity, they finally had the chance to tell Beauty and the Beast right (both stories are practically the same at its core; Beast was actually a cultured, gentle soul in the original tale), and they blow it. Again.
It sounds like she’s Tiana in name only. I’m not complaining, many of the characters are nothing like their Disney counterparts, but they better prepare for people to complain. The theme of Princess And The Frog was hard work vs leisure and finding the balance. Sounds like this Tiana is a typical OUAT princess who happens to be black.
I will be missing Emma Swan, and Emma/Hook, and Charming Family, #CaptainSwan