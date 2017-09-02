Blindspot Season 3: 'There's No Plan' to Bring Back Shepherd, Creator Says

Here’s some good news for Blindspot‘s Jane Doe: Shepherd won’t be reappearing in her life anytime soon.

Series creator Martin Gero has confirmed for TVLine that Michelle Hurd — who was a series regular on the NBC drama’s sophomore season — is not currently slated to appear on Season 3.

“We don’t yet have a plan to bring her back, but it’s not a closed door in any way,” Gero said. “She’s certainly busy because she’s so amazing. We love her, and we’d love to find a way to bring her back, but there’s no plan as of yet.”

In the May 17 finale, Shepherd’s plan to take over the U.S. government was foiled, and viewers last saw Hurd’s character getting interrogated by Archie Panjabi’s Nas.

As previously reported, Hurd will recur on Lethal Weapon this fall, where she’ll play police chief Gina Santos, who has some sort of past with Damon Wayans’ Murtaugh.

Blindspot fans, are you disappointed that Season 3 will have less Shepherd?