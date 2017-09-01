Lisa Rinna Returns to Days of Our Lives

Four years after bidding Salem adieu, the town’s most famous pair of lips is coming home.

Lisa Rinna will return to Days of Our Lives as the conniving (aren’t they all?) Billie Reed, EW.com reports. Her episodes, which she began taping this week, will air in 2018.

Since Rinna’s most recent departure from Days in 2013, she’s been a series regular on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she’s put her years of soap-trained pot stirring to good use. Her TV credits also include roles on Melrose Place, Veronica Mars and Valerie.

And this is just the latest in a series of major Days casting announcements. General Hospital‘s Tyler Christopher is arriving soon in a mystery role, and Louise Sorel (aka Vivian Alamain) and Kassie DePaiva are returning after extended absences; the latter took time off to battle leukemia. But arguably the biggest surprise is that Chandler Massey is plotting his return to Salem as Will Horton.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives air Monday through Friday on NBC.