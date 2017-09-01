Lisa Rinna Returns to Days of Our Lives

Four years after bidding Salem adieu, the town’s most famous pair of lips is coming home.
Lisa Rinna will return to Days of Our Lives as the conniving (aren’t they all?) Billie Reed, EW.com reports. Her episodes, which she began taping this week, will air in 2018.
Since Rinna’s most recent departure from Days in 2013, she’s been a series regular on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she’s put her years of soap-trained pot stirring to good use. Her TV credits also include roles on Melrose Place, Veronica Mars and Valerie.
And this is just the latest in a series of major Days casting announcements. General Hospital‘s Tyler Christopher is arriving soon in a mystery role, and Louise Sorel (aka Vivian Alamain) and Kassie DePaiva are returning after extended absences; the latter took time off to battle leukemia. But arguably the biggest surprise is that Chandler Massey is plotting his return to Salem as Will Horton.
New episodes of Days of Our Lives air Monday through Friday on NBC. Your thoughts on Rinna’s return? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Episodes filming now will air in 2018? I remember the days when soaps (sorry, “daytime dramas”) were filmed about 2-3 weeks in advance. I was never a fan of DOOL, but I’m curious why they’d bring back Rinna’s character now. Maybe they think her Housewives audience will follow her to daytime? Or her QVC buyers? Now she needs to get husband Harry Hamlin a job.
Last I heard, episodes were being filmed 2 – 3 months in advance and now it seems longer.
DOOL has brought back many of its veteran actors in recent years. The 80’s era is back.
It’s too bad the show is the worse crap on TV right now. They brought in General Hospital’s Ron Carlavati and in some recent episodes I’ve checked, he seems to have at least brought back long absent humor to the show. All else, including a very low budget production quality, is just bad.
Actually parts of the show are much better under Ron. He did, however, overestimate fans liking the doppelganger crap, at least judging by the comments I’m seeing. It’s really bad.
Its fun though right? With him… stories will have beginning middle and an end. Plus the actors will be having fun. Thats really what matters. Ride it out and rest assured… the next story is just over the horizon. :)
They’ve taken a lot of breaks and gone dark on production so they can alter scripts and story due to fan reaction. When fans didn’t like a certain actress, she was fired a few years ago… we heard.. but we had to watch her on screen for another 5 months. It was pathetic. Same goes if you like the character/actor…
Thats only 4 months away. GH is about 6 weeks ahead I think, 2 months maybe. Gotta give Days credit for chipping away at the production schedule. And for bringing back out faves. They promised to not make it DARK DAYS OF OUR LIVES ever again.
She and Lauren Koslow are the same age, so it’s hard to pretend that they’re mother and daughter. Julie Pinson was the best Billie in my opinion. Wish she was coming back instead.
…Lauren Koslow is 10 years older…
Unless she’s coming back for Kate’s funeral I’m not interested.
Guess I’m not going to wait until 2018 when Lisa Rinna returns to DAYS.
I can remember when soaps were live!! Many years ago.
DOOL is just not good like it was years back. Too many of the original characters are gone. I miss Bo and Hope as a couple and trouble making Sami , and the story lines are boring. Can’t see why Billie is coming back, but goodness Lisa Rinnas cosmetic work looks awful, she was so pretty before all of the work. Still I am curious to see what her return is about.
Sami is coming back :) … along with Will
First off, Lisa Rinna & I are the same age! I can assure we’re not as old as Lauren Koslowl! 2nd, DAYS has been taping 6 months in advance FOR YEARS, as part of it’s deal with NBC! This isn’t new! Third, the other soaps tape 4-6 weeks in advance!