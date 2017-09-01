Killjoys End Date Set as Syfy Renews Series for 2 Final Seasons

Killjoys fans need not worry that tonight’s Season 3 finale will end up doubling as a series finale, and here’s why: Syfy just renewed the bounty-hunter drama for Seasons 4 and 5. And that’s not the only twist. Syfy confirms that the two-season, 20-episode pickup will “act as the final chapters” of the show.
“This renewal is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for – a chance to plan the end of your story with the luxury of 20-episodes to do it,” said series creator Michelle Lovretta in a statement. “I’m immensely grateful [for] this incredible opportunity.”
According toill McGoldrick, EVP of Scripted Development at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, tonight’s “game-changing” Season 3 finale “sets the tone for the final chapters of our bounty hunter’s space adventures.”
Killjoys — which stars Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke MacFarlane — will return with Season 4 in 2018. The fifth and final season, meanwhile, is expected to air in 2019.
Thoughts, Killjoys acolytes? Does the two-season renewal take some of the sting out of Dark Matter‘s abrupt demise? Hit the comments?
That is ridiculous since Dark Matter was a way better Sci Fi show than this show that has had the same plot for 3 seasons.
100% agree. This pisses me off to no end.
While I like Dark Matter, and am saddened by its cancellation, saying that Killjoys has had the same plot for 3 seasons is just flat out wrong. It has had a continuing arc from the beginning, yes, but the focus has shifted over time. I’m happy to hear that they’ll get a final 20 episodes to finish story. :)
Couldn’t agree more! They picked the wrong show.
1000% agree! I like killjoys, but I liked dark matter better. I think it BS that dark matter didn’t get the same consideration. Especially since they do about the same in the ratings. Really disappointed in syfy. Glad will get to see a proper ending to killjoys though
I can totally understand this reaction, when both shows started, I definitely saw Killjoys as Dark Matter’s poor sibling.
But while Killjoys has retained the quality, and does have a great cast, Dark Matter went kinda downhill after Season One.
Now, I know you’re a fan, so I don’t expect you to agree but I, like a lot of people, were really alienated by what happened at the conclusion of the Season Two opener.
It felt like the show had it’s heart ripped out and it was really difficult to watch afterward.
Now, obviously different people watch for different characters, it is an ensemble show but I’m sure you can understand why that move might have cost Dark Matter some audience members.
And if a show has a decrease in viewership, that can lead to it getting cancelled.
Now, Killjoys has all of it’s original cast in place and they clearly have a blast making it. I don’t always enjoy the storylines but I enjoy watching the actors and I appreciate all the good work they put into their characters.
I agree. i definitely enjoy killjoys more at this point.
wow just wow it proves my point the people running the CH have no clue as to what sci-fi is
So happy with this news! Love this show, and glad it will get to end on its own terms. Sad there are only 2 seasons left, though! It’s one of my favorite summer shows!
Yes and no. Have loved this fall’s Friday night line up; and while Killjoys is my fave, Dark Matter deserved a better ending!
I was extremely worried about Killjoys fate after seeing Dark Matter was cancelled, but this makes me super happy they’ll be able to plan with an end in mind. Big bummer that Dark Matter and Defiance didn’t have that luxury and ended on frustrating cliffhangers. I thought Killjoys was definitely the superior show so if I had to lose one to save the other this is definitely the choice I would have made!
Stopped watching about 4weeks ago but plan to record the show tonight in case I come back next season. This season has been terrible. Dark Matter was better.
Dark Matter was the better show. Seriously, the writing, acting, etc. were all better on Dark Matter. I hope the producers can get Netflix or Hulu or Amazon to pick up Dark Matter.
I’m sad and upset by Dark Matter being canceled but at least Killjoys is returning. I saw the DM cancellation and was worried about Killjoys. Whew.
At least SyFy isn’t going to leave us hanging like they did with Dark Matter! BTW: I’m sick of all the Zombie shows. Enough already!!!!!
The reality is it isn’t SyFy’s fault. Plenty of bubble shows figure out how to end seasons in ways that have closure (just in case of cancellation), but also hint at the direction of a potential next chapter. If the showrunners chose to end on a massive cliffhanger as people are saying, that’s their own hubris. People need to stop blaming the network for stuff like this. Ultimately it’s a business decision for them, and more often than not they’ll choose to be pragmatic.
They made the right choice. Dark Matter sucked after season one plus the characters weren’t that engaging but a few. Killjoys is fun and has progressed as the series went on despite the comment below. They start out has bounty hunters in a way but now are in the middle of a war. Finale airs tonight so I don’t know what the game changer is.
I’ll believe it when I see the final 2 seasons, after what happened with Eureka.
Same here! I loved Eureka!
I gave up on Dark Matter. I watch KillJoys and 12 Monkeys so I’m pretty happy. Was planning to try and give DM another try but I sure won’t now.
With Hannah John-Kamen joining the MCU (one of three blockbusters she’ll be in next year), I didn’t expect her to return.
Fantastic news! So long as SyFy sticks to this plan, this gives the creative team plenty of time to figure out exactly how they want to end the series. Plus, it’ll mean we end on episode 50 which is a nice, round number! I’m very happy we’ll be getting 2 more seasons with this amazing cast/exciting story.
sad that DM already had a plan for two final season
Without Dark Matter there’s really no reason to watch Killjoys.
So exited that Killjoys will be on for two more seasons! Great summer fare!
Thank Goodness! We’ll get closure and a good run. I’m happy.
I think Killjoys got renewed over Dark Matter is because it had better ratings this year on both Syfy and Space Channel. Dark Matter was co produced by both Syfy and Space channel. Killjoy is a Space Channel original with Syfy just airing the episodes.
Dark Matter should have gotten the same deal, although I am happy for the Killjoys 😄😄
I love this show! This is fantastic news.
Awesome!! We love the show in this household