Killjoys End Date Set as Syfy Renews Series for 2 Final Seasons

Killjoys fans need not worry that tonight’s Season 3 finale will end up doubling as a series finale, and here’s why: Syfy just renewed the bounty-hunter drama for Seasons 4 and 5. And that’s not the only twist. Syfy confirms that the two-season, 20-episode pickup will “act as the final chapters” of the show.

“This renewal is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for – a chance to plan the end of your story with the luxury of 20-episodes to do it,” said series creator Michelle Lovretta in a statement. “I’m immensely grateful [for] this incredible opportunity.”

According toill McGoldrick, EVP of Scripted Development at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, tonight’s “game-changing” Season 3 finale “sets the tone for the final chapters of our bounty hunter’s space adventures.”

Killjoys — which stars Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke MacFarlane — will return with Season 4 in 2018. The fifth and final season, meanwhile, is expected to air in 2019.

Thoughts, Killjoys acolytes? Does the two-season renewal take some of the sting out of Dark Matter‘s abrupt demise? Hit the comments?