Dark Matter Cancelled at Syfy

This is a Dark Matter indeed: Syfy has cancelled the comic book-inspired sci-fi drama after three seasons and 39 episodes, TVLine has confirmed.
The series, based on the comic book by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie (who co-created and exec-produced the TV adaptation), premiered in 2015. It revolved around six apparent strangers who awoke aboard a spaceship with no knowledge of who they were or how they got there.
“It is with great sadness that I confirm the news,” Mallozzi said Friday in a blog post. “To say that I’m incredibly disappointed would be an understatement… I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans. You all deserved better.”
The show’s third and final season wrapped last week with what will now function as its series finale.
I don’t watch it, but now I am very nervous about Killjoys fate.
Noooooo!! I loved this show. Fantastic fun cast.
This has got to be a joke.
I stopped watching after that major death in the season 2 opening. I’m thinking about catching up on Killjoys, but not sure what, if any, impact this has on the show.
Nooooooo! I love Dark Matter, why would they do this??
Probably to make room for more “Face Off” type crap shows. Grrr.
SyFy has to have more scripted shows now than ever before, so I don’t get this complaint. Just in the next 5 weeks they are airing Channel Zero, Z Nation, Van Helsing, Ghost Wars, and Superstition. All scripted dramas.
first 2 seasons: OK.
this one…EH.
Stop watching after ep.2.
I really hope syfy changes its mind or some other network picks Dark matter up. Dark matter was one of my favorite shows on syfy right now.
Did it end on a cliffhanger? They have it on Netflix and I’d been thinking about trying it out, but not sure if I want to bother if it doesn’t have a good ending .
Pretty massive cliffhanger. Great show, but don’t bother if you want anything resembling closure.
Noooo, I do not understand. It was one of their top-rated shows, especially one of their most entertaining shows!
NOOOO.
Netflix please?……
Damn, this was one of my favorite shows. Kind of ruins my friday.
I knew it the people at SYFY are so dumb it hurts ,they are the new FOX