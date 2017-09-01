Dark Matter Cancelled

Dark Matter Cancelled at Syfy

By /

This is a Dark Matter indeed: Syfy has cancelled the comic book-inspired sci-fi drama after three seasons and 39 episodes, TVLine has confirmed.

The series, based on the comic book by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie (who co-created and exec-produced the TV adaptation), premiered in 2015. It revolved around six apparent strangers who awoke aboard a spaceship with no knowledge of who they were or how they got there.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the news,” Mallozzi said Friday in a blog post. “To say that I’m incredibly disappointed would be an understatement… I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans. You all deserved better.”

The show’s third and final season wrapped last week with what will now function as its series finale.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

16 Comments
  1. bobbie says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:32 PM

    I don’t watch it, but now I am very nervous about Killjoys fate.

    Reply
  2. kirads09 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:34 PM

    Noooooo!! I loved this show. Fantastic fun cast.

    Reply
  3. Shannon says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:35 PM

    This has got to be a joke.

    Reply
  4. duxburypetsitting says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    I stopped watching after that major death in the season 2 opening. I’m thinking about catching up on Killjoys, but not sure what, if any, impact this has on the show.

    Reply
  5. Cate says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:39 PM

    Nooooooo! I love Dark Matter, why would they do this??

    Reply
  6. xskip says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:46 PM

    first 2 seasons: OK.
    this one…EH.
    Stop watching after ep.2.

    Reply
  7. Joe says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    I really hope syfy changes its mind or some other network picks Dark matter up. Dark matter was one of my favorite shows on syfy right now.

    Reply
  8. JC1 says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Did it end on a cliffhanger? They have it on Netflix and I’d been thinking about trying it out, but not sure if I want to bother if it doesn’t have a good ending .

    Reply
  9. APFW says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    Noooo, I do not understand. It was one of their top-rated shows, especially one of their most entertaining shows!

    Reply
  10. Michael Sacal says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    NOOOO.

    Reply
  11. kitsunesaru says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:56 PM

    Netflix please?……

    Reply
  12. Alex Larson (@alarsonisu) says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    Damn, this was one of my favorite shows. Kind of ruins my friday.

    Reply
  13. marcus starkey (@beyrn) says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:59 PM

    I knew it the people at SYFY are so dumb it hurts ,they are the new FOX

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 