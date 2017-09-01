Dark Matter Cancelled at Syfy

This is a Dark Matter indeed: Syfy has cancelled the comic book-inspired sci-fi drama after three seasons and 39 episodes, TVLine has confirmed.

The series, based on the comic book by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie (who co-created and exec-produced the TV adaptation), premiered in 2015. It revolved around six apparent strangers who awoke aboard a spaceship with no knowledge of who they were or how they got there.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the news,” Mallozzi said Friday in a blog post. “To say that I’m incredibly disappointed would be an understatement… I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans. You all deserved better.”

The show’s third and final season wrapped last week with what will now function as its series finale.