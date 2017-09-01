La La Land Director Damien Chazelle's Musical Series Ordered at Netflix

Netflix’s latest straight-to-series order is for the fools who dream: The streaming service has picked up The Eddy, a musical drama from La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

The eight-episode series, set in modern-day Paris, revolves around “a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them,” per the official logline. Characters will speak French, English and Arabic.

Chazelle is on board to direct the first two episodes. He will also serve as an EP alongside Six Feet Under vet Alan Poul. BAFTA Award-winning writer Jack Thorne (National Treasure) is on board to write the episodes, while six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard (whose credits include Michael Jackson’s “Bad” and Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill”) will provide original music.

“I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris,” Chazelle said in a statement. “I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”

Chazelle is one of the most in-demand filmmakers in Hollywood after winning the Oscar for Best Director in February for La La Land. He broke out in 2014 as the writer/director of Whiplash, the intense jazz-school drama that earned J.K. Simmons an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Chazelle’s next film project is a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong, reuniting him with La La Land star Ryan Gosling.

The Eddy was first announced back in April, when it was still being shopped around to cable networks and streaming services. A premiere date has not yet been revealed.