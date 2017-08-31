Titans Scoop: Dick Grayson (aka Robin) to Be Played by Brenton Thwaites

Brenton Thwaites is the new face of Boy Wonder.
The Aussie Pirates of the Caribbean actor is set to star as Dick Grayson (aka Batman’s sidekick Robin) in Titans, DC Comics’ upcoming live-action adaptation of the superhero property, TVLine has learned.
Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will bring the up-and-coming superheroes to life in 2018, in a series that will stream exclusively on the upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service. Written by Goldsman, Berlanti and DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Johns, Titans will follow Dick Grayson as he emerges from Batman’s shadow to become the leader of a fearless band of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.
“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” Johns said in a statement. “Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character.”
The live-action series was in development at TNT until January 2016; the move to DC’s digital service took place this past April. The Titans cast also includes fellow Aussie Tegan Croft as Raven, a powerful empath and daughter of a demon, and 24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop as alien princess Starfire.
Thwaites co-starred in this summer’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sequel. He also played Prince Phillip in 2014’s Maleficent. His most notable (stateside) TV credit was the 2012 remake of Blue Lagoon on Lifetime.
ANOTHER streaming service?
Yes but this one will have Young Justice season 3 and DC’s entire back catalog of Live action and Animated programs some of which have not seen the light of day since their initial release. The Back catalog alone makes the service worth it.
Ideally he’ll be Nightwing, not Robin. That said, maybe the plot of the pilot or the first season as a whole will be the Judas Contract and we’ll see him go from Robin to Nightwing.
Hopefully we can see him as both Robin and Nightwing. Like you suggest maybe with the evolution in the first season or maybe through flashbacks?
A 28 year old man will not look good in Robin’s tights, though, lol. There is an adult variation of the Robin costume and a Robin variation of the Batman costume in the comics of the 70’s, but both are atrocious, lol.
In Batman & Robin, O’Donnell wore a variation of the Nightwing costume with a cape attachment. That would work, sans cape.
As an almost 28 year old man I am really sad to hear that I will never look good in Robin’s tights :(. Lol. I agree with you though. I guess they will have their own version of costume but if it is in the same vein as Arrow/Flash suits it shouldn’t be bad.
I would love to see Judas Contract as an arc in the show. It’s a great arc that should definitely be portrayed in live action. Hopefully a little more accurate than that silly animated movie we got this last year.
Awesome casting! I really like this actor. I’m still disappointed by starfire’s casting though since that actress seems way too old.
Before someone says it, I know the actor ages are similar, but Brenton can pass for younger.
I replied below before you posted the second. I see where you are coming from there. I have seen Brenton in more things than Anna but I’m curious to see how they act opposite each other.
I don’t think they need to pass for much younger. He’s 28 and she’s 29, and their characters will likely be early to mid 20s.
Not necessarily. They’re Titans, not Teen Titans. The Pre Infinite Crisis Titans comics support a roster with a young Raven and older Richard and Starfire. Given Johns’ involvement in both, these three casting choices are not that surprising.
The current comics and animated movies also have an older Dick and Kory and younger Raven. I’d really like DC/WB to age Raven up, though.
Yeah, I miss the older one. I’m also concerned about her portrayal. I don’t think they’ll adhere to the whole demon rape aspect of her origin.
O.k. I can accept this casting(Steven R. McQueen STILL has a Legit shot at the movie version)Cheers to this guy and although I’m Strait,bring on the Sexy pics of this guy to convince me even more!jeff
Now I have to watch that last Pirates film to see if he’s any good. He could certainly use a haircut, though (if that’s a current picture).
Anna is a year older than Brenton IRL. They are around the same age since Dick Grayson and Starfire have a long romantic history in the comics. I like the casting so far. Curious to see how they click together and who else they plan on using.
Dick Grayson is my all time favorite superhero character so no need to say that I can’t wait for this. That actor didn’t strike as amazing in PoC but he was not bad either. Anyway PoC is not a place to shine when you are next to the Johnny Depp show. So let see how it goes with Titans!
Me too! I love Dick Grayson. But he held his own alongside Depp. I thought he did well with the girl. They played well off each other. He’s also probably a bigger name than I expected. Seriously can’t wait for this service to go live…I want all the DC I can have.
Does this mean Drake bell was teasing the DCEU version?
I’m just really, REALLY glad he didn’t get this part
He’s a bigger name than I was expecting
That was my thought. Batman to Dick – “Get a haircut, hippy!”
The real question we should all be asking is, does he have the right assets? It’s a prerequisite to play Dick Grayson.