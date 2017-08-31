Starsky & Hutch: 1970s Cop Drama Revival in Development at Amazon

The boys are (officially) back in town.
Amazon is developing James Gunn’s Starsky & Hutch revival, the streaming video service announced Thursday.
The continuation, first announced earlier in August, comes from Sony Pictures TV Studios.
The new take on Starsky & Hutch is described as a “character-driven, one-hour procedural” that is a continuation of the original series that “deconstructs the buddy-cop genre in the same entertaining way that [Guardians of the Galaxy director] Gunn did with the science-fiction genre.”
The potential series will be written by Brian Gunn (James’ brother) and Mark Gunn (James’ cousin) — who will executive-produce, alongside James Gunn — based on an idea from James.
“When I was a kid, Starsky & Hutch was the first ‘adult’ show I ever saw, and I fell in love,” James Gunn said via statement. “It instilled in me a lifelong love of gritty street shows, of killer 70’s threads, and muscle cars… At Amazon I believed we would have the most freedom to create something that is different, challenges the audience, and that strays outside the parameters of genre from time to time.”
