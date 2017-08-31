Starsky Hutch Reboot Amazon Series

Starsky & Hutch: 1970s Cop Drama Revival in Development at Amazon

By

The boys are (officially) back in town.

Amazon is developing James Gunn’s Starsky & Hutch revival, the streaming video service announced Thursday.

The continuation, first announced earlier in August, comes from Sony Pictures TV Studios.

The new take on Starsky & Hutch is described as a “character-driven, one-hour procedural” that is a continuation of the original series that “deconstructs the buddy-cop genre in the same entertaining way that [Guardians of the Galaxy director] Gunn did with the science-fiction genre.”

The potential series will be written by Brian Gunn (James’ brother) and Mark Gunn (James’ cousin) — who will executive-produce, alongside James Gunn — based on an idea from James.

 “When I was a kid, Starsky & Hutch was the first ‘adult’ show I ever saw, and I fell in love,” James Gunn said via statement. “It instilled in me a lifelong love of gritty street shows, of killer 70’s threads, and muscle cars… At Amazon I believed we would have the most freedom to create something that is different, challenges the audience, and that strays outside the parameters of genre from time to time.”

7 Comments
  1. Bonnie Quinn says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    Please, PLEASE don’t ruin my favorite show of all time!!

    Reply
  2. B says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:35 PM

    I love Starsky & Hutch, so I’m not looking forward to this reboot I just hope this show is a decent continuation/homage. I can’t imagine them casting anyone with as much charisma/chemistry as Paul Michael Glaser & David Soul.

    Reply
  3. Scribe says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:45 PM

    Don’t do this – Lethal Weapon is filling the void quite nicely. If they do it, they better set it in the 70s because we need Huggy Bear and his hats.

    Reply
    • PatriciaLee says:
      August 31, 2017 at 7:48 PM

      Lethal Weapon is doing brilliantly, and Starsky & Hutch is going on a need-to-pay-more channel, so for me it does not exist. You are right about Lethal Weapon filling a void. Hopefully, whomever are the brains and control of that show get to do more on network.

      Reply
  4. Michael Sacal says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    I’m curious to see what 21st Century Huggy Bear looks like. I bet he’ll be female now, lol.

    Reply
