Richard Anderson Dead The Bionic Woman
Shutterstock

Six Million Dollar Man, Bionic Woman Co-Star Richard Anderson Dead at 91

By /

Richard Anderson, best known for co-starring in the 1970s action shows The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman, has died at the age of 91. 

Richard Anderson Dead The Six Million Dollar ManOur sister site Deadline reports that Anderson passed away Thursday; no cause of death has been released. Anderson starred alongside Lee Majors as Steve Austin’s boss and handler Oscar Goldman on ABC’s Six Million Dollar Man, starting with the show’s second episode, and reprised the role on the 1976-78 spinoff The Bionic Woman, opposite Lindsay Wagner. He played Oscar Goldman again in a series of Six Million/Bionic Woman reunion movies, the last of which aired in 1994.

Before Six Million Dollar Man, Anderson played police lieutenant Steve Drumm in the final season of Perry Mason, alongside Raymond Burr. He also had roles on Gunsmoke, The Fugitive and Knight Rider, along with a nine-episode stint on Dynasty as Senator Buck Fallmont.

“Richard became a dear and loyal friend, and I have never met a man like him,” Majors said in a statement. “I called him ‘Old Money.’ His always stylish attire, his class, calmness and knowledge never faltered in his 91 years… He was still the sweet, charming man when I spoke to him a few weeks ago. I will miss you, my friend.”

Wagner added her own condolences: “I can’t begin to say how much I have always admired and have been grateful for the elegance and loving friendship I was blessed to have with Richard Anderson. He will be greatly missed.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Sheila says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:36 PM

    I had an Oscar Goldman doll as a kid. Came with an exploding briefcase. Ah, nostalgia…

    Reply
  2. Scribe says:
    August 31, 2017 at 4:39 PM

    Not Oscar!

    Reply
  3. Kevin Tran says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:07 PM

    He’ll always be Oscar Goldman forever. RIP Richard Anderson :-(

    Reply
  4. Cottye Coleman says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:18 PM

    I loved Richard Anderson. He was the man when he played Oscar Goldman.

    Reply
  5. Betty says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:26 PM

    My heart is broken. I grew up watching Richard on The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman. He was such a talented actor. He is truly going to be missed.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 