Legends of Tomorrow: Courtney Ford to Recur as [Spoiler]'s Daughter

Courtney Ford, whose genre-TV credits include Supernatural and True Blood, is set to vex the Legends of Tomorrow — just as her character’s sinister father has done — during Season 3 of the superhero series.

Ford will recur as Eleanor, the daughter of no less than Damien Darhk (to again be played by Arrow alum Neal McDonough). Described as “cunning with a charming dose of otherworldly creepiness,” she possesses the uncanny ability to manipulate others, EW.com reports. The real-life wife of Legends star Brandon Routh — whose Ray Palmer will feel an “unexplainable attraction” to Eleanor — Ford’s previous TV credits also include Revenge, Parenthood and Dexter. Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Known then as Nora, Eleanor appeared as a young girl during Season 4 of Arrow, where both of her parents (mother Ruvé included) were eventually killed. It would appear that Legends will pay Eleanor a visit some years into the future, as they set out on their Season 3 mission to fix myriad anachronisms created by the May finale (unless she herself got “misplaced” in time!).

Legends co-showruuner Marc Guggenheim told TVLine that the Damien Darhk seen in Season 3 is “very different” from the one who was plucked from the past to join Eobard Thawne’s Legion of Doom, seeing as he has experienced all of the tragedy and loss of Arrow Season 4. “Things didn’t end so well for him there,” the EP reminds, “and he also has a wealth of experience now under his belt that he’s going to be able to bring to bear” — including the wielding of magic.

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c.

Want more scoop on Legends, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.