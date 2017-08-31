Will & Grace Enlists Kyle Bornheimer

Will & Grace is nothing if not a staunch proponent of using proper protection. Case in point: The revived NBC comedy has tapped sitcom vet Kyle Bornheimer (Casual, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to guest-star in one episode as a security guard, TVLine has learned.

NBC confirms that Bornheimer will appear in the premiere as Lenny, a security officer who (presumably) crosses paths with one or more of the Fab Four. The network declined to provide further details about his role.

Bornheimer joins a revival guest cast that also includes returning vets Harry Connick Jr. (as Grace’s significant other Leo) and Minnie Driver (as Karen’s nemesis Lorraine), as well as fellow W&G newbie Ben Platt (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen).

The 16-episode Will & Grace revival kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c.