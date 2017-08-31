Will & Grace Enlists Kyle Bornheimer

Will & Grace is nothing if not a staunch proponent of using proper protection. Case in point: The revived NBC comedy has tapped sitcom vet Kyle Bornheimer (Casual, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to guest-star in one episode as a security guard, TVLine has learned.
NBC confirms that Bornheimer will appear in the premiere as Lenny, a security officer who (presumably) crosses paths with one or more of the Fab Four. The network declined to provide further details about his role.
Bornheimer joins a revival guest cast that also includes returning vets Harry Connick Jr. (as Grace’s significant other Leo) and Minnie Driver (as Karen’s nemesis Lorraine), as well as fellow W&G newbie Ben Platt (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen).
The 16-episode Will & Grace revival kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c.
As long as this guy isn’t a series regular. He’s the kiss of death for shows when he’s a regular.
Haha! I was going to post “kiss of death”, too, but in my case, I wouldn’t mind if it were true. I am already so sick of all the promos, I hate this damn revival already! Why it isn’t considered the Amos ‘n’ Andy of gay culture is a mystery to me.
The plot is healthier, the characters are much less tremendous.