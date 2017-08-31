TVLine Items: Cara Delevingne's TV Gig, Justice Alum Visits P.D. and More

Cara Delevingne is going full-on pixie for Amazon’s Carnival Row.
The supermodel/Suicide Squad actress will star opposite Orlando Bloom in the fantasy noir drama, from writer/producer Rene Echevarria (Teen Wolf, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).
The eight-episode series is set in a neo-Victorian city, where mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered. As tensions simmer between citizens and the immigrant population, Bloom’s police inspector risks everything to solve the murder of a faerie showgirl on the titular Carnival Row. Delevingne will play Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie refugee who comes to the Burgue, where she is faced with human prejudice against her kind and secrets from her past.
Carnival Row — which marks Delevingne’s first major TV role — is slated to premiere on the streaming service in 2019.
* Monica Barbaro will reprise her Chicago Justice role as ASA Anna Valdez in an upcoming Chicago P.D. episode, per The Hollywood Reporter.
* Robin Givens (Riverdale) will guest-star on Once Upon a Time as Eudora, the loving mother to Princess and the Frog heroine Tiana (new series regular Mekia Cox), EW.com reports.
* Lethal Weapon has tapped Lynn Collins (Manhunt: Unabomber, True Blood) to recur during Season 2 as Rigg’s childhood friend Molly, per The Hollywood Reporter.
* Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and BUNK’d, as well as Disney XD’s Walk the Prank, have each been renewed for a third season.
Only eight episodes? I was hoping for more. It’s an interesting-sounding concept.
I’m hearing casting news about everyone and their grandmother from Chicago Justice except Joelle Carter’s Nagel.
I’m pretty sure she will be seen on “Chicago P.D.” sooner or later.
Thank god. Monica Barbaro is stunning.