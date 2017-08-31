TVLine Items: Cara Delevingne's TV Gig, Justice Alum Visits P.D. and More

Cara Delevingne is going full-on pixie for Amazon’s Carnival Row.

The supermodel/Suicide Squad actress will star opposite Orlando Bloom in the fantasy noir drama, from writer/producer Rene Echevarria (Teen Wolf, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

The eight-episode series is set in a neo-Victorian city, where mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered. As tensions simmer between citizens and the immigrant population, Bloom’s police inspector risks everything to solve the murder of a faerie showgirl on the titular Carnival Row. Delevingne will play Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie refugee who comes to the Burgue, where she is faced with human prejudice against her kind and secrets from her past.

Carnival Row — which marks Delevingne’s first major TV role — is slated to premiere on the streaming service in 2019.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Monica Barbaro will reprise her Chicago Justice role as ASA Anna Valdez in an upcoming Chicago P.D. episode, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Robin Givens (Riverdale) will guest-star on Once Upon a Time as Eudora, the loving mother to Princess and the Frog heroine Tiana (new series regular Mekia Cox), EW.com reports.

* Lethal Weapon has tapped Lynn Collins (Manhunt: Unabomber, True Blood) to recur during Season 2 as Rigg’s childhood friend Molly, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and BUNK’d, as well as Disney XD’s Walk the Prank, have each been renewed for a third season.