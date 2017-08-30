The Simpsons Alf Clausen Fired
The Simpsons Fires Musical Composer Alf Clausen After 27 Years

The Simpsons might sound a little different when the Fox cartoon returns for Season 29 this fall.

Alf Clausen, who’s served as The Simpsons‘ musical composer for 27 years, has been fired, according to our sister site Variety. Clausen tells Variety he received a call from producer Richard Sakai, who told him the show was looking for “a different kind of music.” (Fox hasn’t officially commented on the firing.)

Clausen has been composing music for The Simpsons since 1990, making his debut in Season 2’s first-ever “Treehouse of Horror.” Virtually ever song and piece of music heard on The Simpsons since then is Clausen’s work, from background instrumentals to memorable songs like Season 5’s “Who Needs the Kwik-E-Mart?” Season 6’s “We Do (The Stonecutters Song)” and the soundtrack to Troy McClure’s Planet of the Apes musical in Season 8. (Clausen won a pair of Emmys in 1997 and 1998 for his Simpsons musical compositions.)

So why fire Clausen now? It’s speculated that the move may be part of a larger cost-cutting effort at The Simpsons. (Clausen did use a 35-piece orchestra to perform the score for each Simpsons episode.) But don’t worry: The iconic Simpsons theme song should be staying put. That was composed by Danny Elfman, not Clausen.

8 Comments
  1. Eran says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:29 PM

    Drive a stake through it and let it turn to dust already. It is no different to a 29-year-old dog. Neither should still be alive!

  2. Daya says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:36 PM

    That’s incredibly sad!

  3. Ryan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    Treehouse of *Terror*?!

  4. Traditionalist says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Yeah, This is very sad. I’m sure even though it was a job, it probably felt a bit like family to Mr Clausen. Terrible to be thrown away like that.

  5. Claire says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:02 PM

    Nearly 3 decades on the job, and now this? That isn’t fair, he deserves better.

  6. cole says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    “The iconic Smpsons theme song should be staying put. That was composed by Danny Elfman, not Clausen.”

    Even if Clausen had composed the theme, his firing wouldn’t mean they would have to change it.

  7. Rick says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    Let’s see..the writing sucks..bad plot ideas….so let’s fire the music director!

    End. Simpsons. Now.

  8. Jules says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    That’s terrible! Who needs the Kwik-E-Mart, the Stonecutter Song and the Streetcar! musical are unforgettable. COME ON!

