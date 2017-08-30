Survivor Season 35 Cast Photos: Meet the 18 Heroes, Healers and Hustlers

An NFL player, an Olympian and a celebrity’s personal assistant are among the 18 castaways who will compete in the upcoming 35th season of CBS’ Survivor, the network announced Wednesday.

Dubbed Heroes, Healers and Hustlers, Season 35 is dividing its contestants into three groups of six groups “based on how they are perceived by others.” Scroll down to meet the castaways competing this fall, or click here if you prefer your introductions in gallery form.

LEVU (HEROES TRIBE)

* Alan Ball, 31, an NFL player from Houston, Texas

* Ben Driebergen, 34, a Marine from Boise, Id.

* John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28, a firefighter from Los Angeles

* Chrissy Hofbeck, 46, a financial analyst from Glen Gardner, N.J.

* Ashley Nolan, 26, a lifeguard from Satellite Beach, Fla.

* Katrina Radke, 46, an Olympian from Minneapolis, Minn.

SOKO (HEALERS TRIBE)

* Jessica Johnston, 29, a nurse practitioner from Louisville, Ky.

* Roark Luskin, 27, a social worker from Palo Alto, Calif.

* Cole Medders, 24, a therapy guide from Little Rock, Ark.

* Joe Mena, 34, a probation officer from Tolland, Conn.

* Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27, a physical therapist from Peachtree City, Ga.

* Mike Zahalsky, 43, a urologist from Parkland, Fla.

YAWA (HUSTLERS TRIBE)

* Patrick Bolton, 24, a small business owner from Lanett, Ala.

* Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24, a celebrity assistant from Los Angeles

* Simone Nguyen, 25, a diversity advocate from Worcester, Mass.

* Devon Pinto, 23, a surf instructor from Carlsbad, Calif.

* Lauren Rimmer, 35, a fisherman from Beaufort, N.C.

* Ryan Ulrich, 23, a bellhop from North Arlington, N.J.

The new season of Survivor premieres Sept. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. Will you be watching? Browse our gallery of the castaways — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your early thoughts below.