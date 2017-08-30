TVLine Items: Queen Sugar Return Date, NFL Scrubs Houston Game and More

The Bordelon siblings are ready to make their sweet return.

The hit OWN drama Queen Sugar will resume Season 2 with a two-night midseason premiere, airing Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10/9c and concluding on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 pm. (The series will then regularly air Wednesdays at 10.)

OWN renewed the family drama for Season 3 last month, one week before the midseason finale aired on Aug. 2.

* Due to the unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, the NFL Network has canceled Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans to allow players to be with their families and help with relief efforts, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The BBC America thriller Killing Eve has added Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) in the series regular role of Elena, Eve’s (Sandra Oh) deadpan assistant, Deadline reports.

* The upcoming CBS comedy Me, Myself & I has added Ed Begley Jr. (Arrested Development) and Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister) in the recurring roles of Justin, the 2042 version of Alex’s step-brother (who becomes the Governor of California), and Wendy, Darryl’s (Jaleel White) wife in 2017.

* Mark Duplass (The Mindy Project) has joined Season 2 of Amazon’s Goliath in the series regular role of Tom Wyatt, a successful developer and major contributor to mayoral candidate Marisol Silva (Ana De La Reguera).

* Tomi Lahren has joined Fox News as a contributor and will make her debut on tonight’s edition of Hannity at 10 pm, our sister site Variety reports.

