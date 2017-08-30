SVU Enlists X-Files' Annabeth Gish

The chung-chung is out there: Annabeth Gish will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned exclusively.
The X-Files alum will play a defense attorney in Episode 3 of the NBC drama’s forthcoming Season 19. The hour is shooting now and is slated to air in October.
The case in which Gish’s character is involved? A man is castrated and left for dead, leading Olivia & Co. to three female suspects with possible motives.
In addition to playing X-Files‘ Agent Reyes, Gish’s recent TV credits include Halt and Catch Fire, Code Black, Scandal and Rizzoli & Isles. She joins a Season 19 guest cast that includes Brooke Shields, Will Chase and Amy Smart; in addition, Philip Winchester will bring his Chicago Justice character, Peter Stone, to mix it up in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
In addition, the long-running procedural recently released its key art for the upcoming season. Take a look at the image below, then hit the comments with your predictions for Season 19.
Now they just need to bring back Alex Cabot, and all will be right with the world.
Mystic pizza, not X-Files, is always the first thing that comes to mind whenever I see Annabeth Gish. 😊