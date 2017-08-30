Exclusive
Law Order SVU Annabeth Gish Season 19 Cast
Shutterstock

SVU Enlists X-Files' Annabeth Gish

By /

The chung-chung is out there: Annabeth Gish will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The X-Files alum will play a defense attorney in Episode 3 of the NBC drama’s forthcoming Season 19. The hour is shooting now and is slated to air in October.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

The case in which Gish’s character is involved? A man is castrated and left for dead, leading Olivia & Co. to three female suspects with possible motives.

In addition to playing X-Files‘ Agent Reyes, Gish’s recent TV credits include Halt and Catch FireCode BlackScandal and Rizzoli & Isles. She joins a Season 19 guest cast that includes Brooke Shields, Will Chase and Amy Smart; in addition, Philip Winchester will bring his Chicago Justice character, Peter Stone, to mix it up in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

In addition, the long-running procedural recently released its key art for the upcoming season. Take a look at the image below, then hit the comments with your predictions for Season 19. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Tori C. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    Now they just need to bring back Alex Cabot, and all will be right with the world.

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:23 PM

    Mystic pizza, not X-Files, is always the first thing that comes to mind whenever I see Annabeth Gish. 😊

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 